WATCH: Violence, drugs to be addressed in AKA’s first sit down interview

Rapper will reveal his side of the story on Saturday about the tragic death of his fiancee, Anele Nellie Tembe.

Rapper Kiernan Forbes (AKA) has broken his silence in an exclusive sit-down interview to be released this Saturday.

BarLeader TV released a small clip of its interview by journalist Thembekile Mrototo with AKA on Thursday.

Speaking to The Citizen, production company head Legend Manqele said: “We had the interview, we felt that he (AKA) could trust our process, so we enlisted the professional help of an independent journalist. For us, we felt it was Thembekile Mrototo, who was able to be independent, make sure he was pushed and asked the tough questions.”

Manqele said the interview will aired on their YouTube channel on Saturday evening, at 7pm. Adding they felt that route was best suited for an uncut version without any manipulation, adding the interview was conducted at AKA’s home.

Over the past two weeks, many shocking videos have been leaked on social media, revealing a volatile relationship with his late fiancee, Anele Nellie Tembe.

The unravelling of their tumultuous relationship began with images of the rapper breaking down a wooden door to get to Tembe and other images purported to show Tembe bruised and beaten.

Given a teaser, Mrototo asked the question everybody wanted to know.

More questions people wanted answers to were multiple reports of alleged drug use in the relationship. Anele’s father, Mose Tembe also weighed in on the issue during his daughter’s funeral, blaming alcohol and drugs for her death.

This week an unverified anonymous letter written to Podcast and Chill with MacG, was aired. The person claimed to be part of the Tembe family. In the letter, the person alleged that AKA may have introduced Tembe to drugs which made their relationship more unstable.

