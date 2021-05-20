‘The Ranakas’ season 2 debuts on SABC 1

Lerato Maimela

Get to know Dineo Ranaka’s family in the hilarious , heartwarming reality tv show that gives that gives us a real glimpse into the everyday lives of the authentic African family that is the Ranaka’s.

The Ranakas gather around for a feast of drama in season 2 with massive preparations underway for a wedding, sibling rivalry between the three sisters, and mama Siba pursuing her passion for cooking.

Have a look at what to expect in season 2 of The Ranakas

Episode 1 – Saturday, 29th May 2021 (18:30)

We find out what the Ranakas have been up to. Mzingisi and Michelle are about to start a new chapter in their lives as newlyweds.

Episode 2- Saturday, 5th June 2021 (18:00)

Mama Siba and her Leondale ladies are planning a Gala dinner, while Mzingisi makes plans to tell his sisters about the pregnancy.

Episode 3 – Saturday, 5th June 2021 (18:30)

The wedding is near and the Ranaka family have been requested to buy gifts for Michelle’s family. Meanwhile, Ranaka is planning a huge surprise bachelor party for his brother.

Episode 4 – Saturday, 12th June 2021 (18:00)

Dineo and Mama Siba look to each other for spiritual guidance. Mzingisi gets the courage to finally tell his father about the pregnancy.

Episode 5 – Saturday, 12th June 2021 (18:30)

Mpumi is concerned about her teenage daughter Thando. She suspects that Thando has a boyfriend and would like to start the dreaded topic of contraception.

Episode 6 – Saturday, 19th June 2021 (18:00)

It is the last weekend before the wedding. Dineo takes a work detour to the Durban July and is

surprised by an unwelcome visit. Ranaka hears about Dineo heading down to the July and asks to tag along with the crew.

Episode 7 – Saturday, 19th June 2021 (18:30)

It is a wedding day. Final rush as the Ranaka family finalizes Mzingisi and Michelle’s wedding

celebration. Emotions fly as Ma Siba confronts Kedi and Dineo about chaperoning the bride if

they are both unmarried. The question of the missing dress sends the whole house into a frenzy and

Ma Siba tries to teach her sister-in-law a lesson about wedding protocol.

Episode 8 – Saturday, 26th June 2021 (18:00)

The day after the wedding. Michelle starts her traditional and Mzi tries to help but Ma Siba tells him off. Michelle is officially added to the Ranaka family whatsapp group. Ranaka is booked for a gig but it doesn’t turn out as he had hoped. In true Ranaka fashion, he decided to take the family car and not tell his parents. Michelle and Mzi finally move into their new home. Ntate Ranaka is still bothered by the surname change and Ma Siba is too excited about starting school to bother about “Papa’s issues”.

Episode 9 – Saturday, 26th June 2021 (18:30)

Mama and Papa finally get their new eyes. Ranaka visits Dineo for some advice. The search for the mystery tombstone begins. Mama’s dream is finally coming to life as she makes way with a new publisher. Things are looking up for Ranaka as he shares his new job prospects with his parents who are taken aback by the speedy process.

Episode 10 – Saturday, 3rd July 2021 (18:00)

The family pays a surprise visit to Michelle and Mzi. Later, Manaka surprises the mommy-to-be.

Episode 11 – Saturday, 3rd July 2021 (18:30)

Ranaka finally brings the car back home. Later, Dineo goes decor shopping for a family event.

Episode 12 – Saturday, 10th July 2021 (18:00)

Mama and Papa take us to their veggie patch. Manaka and Andile pay their last respects to the fallen friend Iko Mash. The boys take Papa out for some fun in the sun at Sporo’s Cookout. Manaka and her daughter Katlego spend some time together and share a laugh and “boys and man”. Manaka is nominated for a feather award and the girls decide to take her out to celebrate.

Episode 13 – Saturday, 10th July 2021 (18:30)

Mpumi spends some time with her kids over a salon appointment. Ma Siba and her friends have a

moment as they remember their friend. Manaka makes good on a promise and spends the day

capturing moments. Ma Siba is feeling like Gogo treats her like a child.