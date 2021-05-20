Lifestyle
Friends reunion video has fans excited, concerned

Lerato Maimela

Matthew Perry left fans fans worried after he appeared to slur his words in a video promoting the reunion.

The cast of 'Friends'. Picture: Twitter

The cast of the original Friends sitcom will reunite once again on our screens on 27th May 2021 with a reunion episode and fans are buzzing with excitement.

It was recently announced that there will be a Friends reunion special of the American sitcom series featuyring the original cast of Joey played by Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Ross played by David Schwimmer, Monica played by Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston as Rachel.

Ben Winston, the director of the show has made it clear that Friends: The Reunion, also known as “The One Where They Get Back Together”, is not a new episode in the series, but is rather a reunion special to celebrate the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split: statement

The official trailer shows the cast reuniting on the original Friends studio, testing their knowledge of the show, revisiting key sets, re-reading their old iconic lines and joining James Cordon for a sit-down interview in front of a live audience.

Matthew Perry left fans fans worried after he appeared to slur his words in a video promoting the reunion.

Fans have made comments that the 51-year-old actor looks a little rough, as though life had not been too kind to him. Others said the Friends reunion should not be used to mock Matthew’s appearance, or any of the other actors.

According to Page Six, the actor  has been open about his past struggles with addiction.

 

 

Fans of the original Friends sitcom have been expressing their joy and excitement to see the cast reunited after 25 years.

 

 

(edited)

 

 

