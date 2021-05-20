Samas: Makhadzi gets zero nominations and Kelly Khumalo unimpressed with her nod

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The surprising snub of Makhadzi in the nominations for the Samas took many by surprise.

The South African Music Awards (Samas) has announced the nominees for the 27th annual award show celebrating the best in local music. The nominations are male-dominated and the reaction was foreseeable.

Announced late on Wednesday night, many unhappy artists took to social media to express their dismay at being snubbed.

Even a request that their nomination be rescinded.

Amapiano superstar Kabza de Small received the most nods with six, followed by Sun El Musician with five. The album of the year category was one of the most talked about because it has no female representation.

Makhadzi has cemented herself as one of the biggest artists in the country. Her album Kokovha (Crawl) topped many charts lists and streaming platforms. But there was no mention of her whatsoever in any category even though she submitted her album for consideration.

I did submited samas nomination forms but unfortunately maybe I didn’t meet their requirements ???????? — Makhadzi Muimbi SA (@MakhadziSA) May 19, 2021

The surprising snub took many by surprise. Previous allegations that the award show is rigged reared its ugly head once again. It’s an allegation the Samas have denied before.

Cassper did say that the SAMAs are corrupt and have lost value..last year they snubbed Master KG’s Jerusalema this year its Makhadzi this is so wrong on any level, I mean she deserved at least 3 nominations for her album #SAMA27 pic.twitter.com/ViWnJxNWg6 — Bassy Rakale⚪ (@bassyballz) May 19, 2021

I’m not a fan of Makhadzi’s music but what the #SAMA27 did is disrespectful. This woman puts blood & sweat into her music, she deserves respect. pic.twitter.com/TmBper7Ixa — Thyto???????? (@thatohassen) May 19, 2021

Kelly Khumalo also shared her thoughts and made an interesting request for the Samas. She was nominated for her album The Voice of Africa for best Afro pop album, but she doesn’t want it.

Dear @TheSAMAs I humbly ask that you remove my work out of what ever category you might have nominated me for. As much as I respect what you do, I also ask that you respect my hard work and effort. #TheVoiceOfAfrica ???? cc @UMGSA ???????? — The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) May 19, 2021

Khumalo was not impressed with the category they filed her work in, adding: “How dare they insult my hard work like that!”

On the other hand, some people were happy that Sun El Musician’s and Kabza de Small’s contributions to music were appreciated.