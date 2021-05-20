In Pics : Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu’s body transformation

Thami Kwazi

If you're looking for body transformation look no further than Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu, who's transformed her body over the years.

Former SABC3 talk show host Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu has been on a healthy and steady weight-loss journey since 2016.

She shares pictures of her daily work-outs and videos that inspire her followers with images diarising her progress to a sleeker physique.

At the age of 53, Noeleen inspires her followers with her amazing healthy lifestyle choices to consistently gym and eat healthily. The results are paying off!

She posted old pictures comparing her then and now images, captioned: “Please don’t laugh. Me on the left 4 years ago and me this year. #fat must fall. How could I?”

She even posts pictures of her jogging in the rain saying: “A slight drizzle in my area wouldn’t stop me from hitting the road.”

On her Instagram page she takes her followers through a very honest weight-loss journey and even documents the harder days or days when she doesn’t feel like training but gets up and gets going.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu (@noeleenmaholwanasangqu)

The mother of three keeps to a strict diet and often shows recipes of what she’s eating, be it a salmon salad or a heartier meal of rib eye steak with veggies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu (@noeleenmaholwanasangqu)

Together with trainer Clemence Siphiwe Nzima, the former TV presenter practices various forms of fitness training, including cardio, strength training and weights.

We take a look at her transformation journey :

Daily work-out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu (@noeleenmaholwanasangqu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu (@noeleenmaholwanasangqu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu (@noeleenmaholwanasangqu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu (@noeleenmaholwanasangqu)