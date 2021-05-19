Samas 27: Nominations are out and men are leading the nods

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Samas have finally introduced categories for best album separately for amapiano, gqom and kwaito.

The South African Music Awards (Samas) have announced the nominees for this year’s instalment, with a few surprises.

The artist with the most nominations went to music producer and DJ Kabza De Small. He received nods for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Amapiano Album. His collaboration with DJ Maphorisa, for the album Once Upon A Time in Lockdown, received six nominations.

Sun-El Musician is in hot pursuit, with five nominations for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Best Amapiano Album.

The 27th annual Samas have introduced a few new categories, finally introducing best amapiano, gqom and kwaito albums as their own categories. Before, all three music genres were placed under one.

It will be interesting to see the reaction from the music industry to this year’s nominees. In the past, the award show was dogged by allegations of payola from recording labels.

ALSO READ: Samas hit back at Cassper’s ‘meaningless awards’ jibe

Complete list of nominees

Album of the Year

Persistence – Bongo Riot

The Healers: The Last Chapter – Black Motion

Once Upon A Time in Lockdown – Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)

I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust – Kabza De Small

Back to Love – Junior Taurus

Duo/Group of the Year

Ama Roto EP – Reece Madlisa & Zuma

Musical Kings – MFR Souls

Once Upon A Time in Lockdown – Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)

Shonamalanga – Mas Musiq & Aymos

We Made It – Mi Casa

Artist of the Year

On the Frontline – Reign Africa

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

What a Life – Sho Madjozi

Xola Moya Wam’ – Nomcebo Zikode

Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle

Male Artist of the Year

To The World & Beyond – Sun-El Musician

Persistence – Bongo Riot

I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust – Kabza De Small

For the Groovists – Oscar Mbo

Back to Love – Junior Taurus

Newcomer of the Year

Jesus is Enough – Xolly Mncwango

On the Frontline – Reign Africa

Africado – BandaBanda & The Crocodiles

Ingoma – Azana

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

Best Rock Album

Chrome Neon Jesus – Ethyl Ether

Here’s to the Now – Nathan Smith

Orange Sunshine – Yum Yuck

The Devils Cattle – Ruff Majik

Nothing’s Gonna Change – Oooth

Best Pop Album

11:11 – Rowlene

I Don’t Sleep – Jethro Tait

Tribes & Angels – Locnville

Sugar – Mark Stent

She – Amy Lilley

Beste Pop Album

2021 – Die Heuwels Fantasties

Die Toekoms is Synth – Synth Peter

Twintig20 – Brendan Peyper

Gewigloos – Juan Boucher

Gemaklik Verlore – Christa Visser

Best Adult Contemporary Album

In the Kingdom of the Aloes – amaFranx

Repaired – Jack Atlantic

Rise – Ndlovu Youth Choir

Take Me To The River – Connell Cruise

The South African Songbook – Kurt Darren & The Soweto Gospel Choir

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Wandel in my Woning – Refentse

Herverbeel – Die Heuwels Fantasties

Net Geleen – Bernice West

Monumentaal – Ruhan Du Toit

Spontaan – Riaan Benadê

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Umsebenzi – Sjava

Isambulo – 1020 Cartel Artists

Amakhaya – Max – Hoba

Bamako – Simphiwe Dana

Buhlebendalo – Chosi

Best Alternative Music Album

Mania/Post Mania – Yellow House

iimini – Bongeziwe Mabandla

Hot Mess – Evert Snyman

Filth and Wisdom – The Medicine Dolls

Ebusuku – Th&o

Best R&B/Soul Album

A Force To Be Reckoned With – Thando

LANGA – Langa Mavuso

Sindisiwe – LaSauce

Small World – Ricky Tyler

Uhambo – Soul Kulture

Best Hip Hop Album

4436 – Boity

Nadia Naked II – Nadia Nakai

Zulu With Some Power – Nasty C

POPSTAR – Yanga Chief

Zakwe & Duncan – Zakwe & Duncan

Best Kwaito Album

Sgubhu OverDoze – Lvovo & Danger

Endaweni – Darkie Fiction

Don’t Lose Hope – Sukiripapa

Bhut’Madlisa – Mampintsha

Ama Roto EP – Reece Madlisa & Zuma

Best Dance Album

To The World & Beyond – Sun-El Musician

For The Goovists – Oscar Mbo

Xola Moya Wam’ – Nomcebo Zikode

The Healers: The Last Chapter – Black Motion

We Made It – Mi Casa

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Project 17 – Chapter 2 – Worship House

Buya Nkosi – Thinah Zungu

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

Wathi Eloyi Eloyi – Sipho Makhabane

Izulu – Sneziey

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Devotion – Nqubeko Mbatha

Face 2 Face – Collen Maluleke

Jesus is Enough – Xolly Mncwango

Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle

The Promised Revival Part One – Tshwane Gospel Choir

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album

Makhosi Akithi – Vuma Zion

Izwi Lakho – Mandlethu Gospel Singers

Katlehong Gospel Choir Artist Development – Katlehong Gospel Choir Artist Development

Sithembe Wena Nkosi – JTG Gospel Choir

Enyokumkhonza – Enyonini Mission Ministries

Rest of Africa Award

Unity Album – Buffalo Souljah

A Better Time – Davido

Made in Lagos – Wizkid

Midnight Train – Sauti Sol

Songs in the Key of Love – Berita

Best Traditional Album

Love and War – Henny C

What a Life – Sho Madjozi

Angeke Bakuthande Boke – Smangele

Shebeen Queen – Vusi Mahlasela

Ndavhuko – Vendaboy Poet

Best Maskandi

Amagupta – iChwane Lebhaca

Ziyangiluma Izinja – Phuzekhemisi

Iqatha Eliziqobayo – Thokozani Langa

Banathi Shaqa – Imithente

Imfene Kamakhelwane – Abafana Baka Mgqumeni

Best Jazz Album

Africado – BandaBanda & The Crocodiles

An Open Dialogue – Linda Sikhakhane

iHubo Labomdabu – Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane

Modes of Communication: Letters From The Underworlds – Nduduzo Makhathini

Thandi Ntuli (Live at Jazzwerkstatt) – Thandi Ntuli

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

Live in Cape Town – Guy Battery & Derek Gripper

Imagine – Charles du Plessis Trio

Live in Lisbon – Nibs van der Spuy and Guy Battery

Tek’o – CH2

We’ve All Known The Times – Wouter Kellerman

Best Afro Pop Album

Ingoma – Azana

Molimo – Manu Worldstar

Ngumama – Vusi Nova

The Voice of Africa – Kelly Khumalo

Tugela Fairy: Made of Stars – Simmy

Best Live Audio Visual Recording of the Year

Your Kingdom on Earth – Hle

The Throne (Live Edition) – Presss

Spiritual Encounter – Bucy Radebe

My Hart Klop Refentse – Refentse

A Journey to the World & Beyond – Sun-El Musician

Best Collaboration

Uthando – Darque featuring Zakes Bantwini

Ek Like Hoe Jy Dans – Chê featuring Snotkop

Mali Eningi – Big Zulu featuring Riky Rick & Intaba Yase Dubai

Senzeni – Mthandazo Gatya featuring Comado & DJ Manzo SA

Yehla Moya – Da Capo & Nduduzo Makhathini featuring Omagugu

Best Produced Music Video

Where is the DJ by Malumz on Decks featuring Khanyisa – Oscar Nyathi

Qhawe – Made to Create by Toya Delazy – Kyle Lewis & Vjorn Tucker

Mamela by Mi Casa – Katya Abedian

Lucky Star by K.O – Adam Zackon & Dale Fortune

Hosh by Prince Kaybee featuring Sir Trill – Ofentse

Best Produced Album of the Year

In the Beginning was the End by Manana – Manana & Noble

Ithemba by Luyolo – Marcus MC & Andy Keys

Umsebenzi by Sjava – Delaydem, Ruff, Webmoms, Zadok &Vuyo Manyike

Tugela Fairy: Made of Stars by Simmy – Sun-El Musician, Claudio Wayde, Da Capo, Mpho Mohlolong

The Healers: The Last Chapter – Black Motion

Best Engineered Album of the Year

Swingle Bells by Jonathan Roxmouth – Adam Howard

Goodluck Upclose by Goodluck – Murray Anderson & Andrew Rawborn

Isambulo by 1020 Cartel Artists – Mfanafuthi Ruff

The Second Coming by Kid Tini – James Smals, Kitie, Ron Epidemic & Tweezy

Inganekwane by Zoe Modiga – Papi Diretsi & Songo Oyama

Remix of the Year

Jerusalema – Kid Fonque

Ndanele – Dwson

Sala Nabani – Sun-El Musician, Claudio & Kenza

Speak Lord – Sculpturedmusic

Yehla Moya – Da Capo

Best Reggae Album

The Journey – Ras Canly

Persistence – Bongo Riot

My Music – Freeky

On the Frontline – Reign Africa

Empathy Riddim – Lavoro Duro

Best Amapiano Album

Musical Kings – MFR Souls

Back to Love – Junior Taurus

I Am The King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust – Kabza De Small

Once Upon A Time In Lockdown – Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa (Scorpion Kings)

Shonamalanga – Mas Musiq & Aymos

Best Gqom Album