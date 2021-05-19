Harry and Meghan celebrate third wedding anniversary

Lerato Maimela

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will today celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May 2018, where they were joined by 600 guests.

A year later the royal couple they welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on 9 May 2019, who was born at The Portland Hospital, in London, UK.

The Duke and Duchess have spent the last year in North America with their son, after they down as senior royals and distanced themselves from Buckingham Palace following their interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

According to Marie Claire, the couple have decided to close their Sussex Royal Foundation after previously naming it MWT Trading some time last year.

When Meghan and Prince Harry moved to California they started a new charitable foundation called Archewell, named in honor of their son.

The Duke and Duchess have launched numerous projects through this foundation, including a fundraiser for vaccine equity in honour of Archie’s birthday.

During Prince Phillip’s funeral, there was a glimpse of reconciliation between Prince William and Harry when the two were seen walking side by side after the service.

Ever since Harry has parted ways with his royal title and duties, he has been more open about speaking about his former life as a royal.

According to ITN, Harry felt like he was in a zoo in the UK and had always thought about quitting his royal duties since he was in his 20s.

The couple seem to be flourishing in the new life they have built for themselves, with them expecting their second child and Meghan announcing she had written a children’s book.