Da L.E.S responds to anonymous letter – ‘No one wins in conflict!’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

It was alleged on MacG's podcast that AKA cheated with Da L.E.S's baby mama.

A well documented bromance in hip hop music culture in South Africa is that between Kiernan Forbes (AKA) and Leslie Jonathan Mampe Jr, known as Da L.E.S.

Their friendship was a point of discussion during Macgyver Mukwevho’s Podcast and Chill with MacG. MacG read out an anonymous letter from a supposed family member of the late Anele Nellie Tembe.

The anonymous letter said Nellie was “suffering in her relationship with Kiernan” and she struggled with cheating and abuse from the artist. It claimed that Nellie found “sexual” text messages from AKA to the mother of Da L.E.S’s child.

“The messages broke her heart. It was there in plain sight, AKA was having an affair,” the email read. It further claimed Nellie sent the messages to Da L.E.S and a confrontation occurred.

There have been reports in the past that the two rappers have ‘beef’ and aren’t as close as they were once before.

When asked for comment, Kirby Manousakis, from talent management CSA Global, which represents Da L.E.S on his behalf, said there were no “winners.”

“In moments of tragedy, there are no winners. It is with a heavy heart, but I choose to focus on the future where my family and love is the baseline; I think we need a lot more of it to go around, as no one wins in conflict!” the artist said.

The email sent to MacG made several other bombshell claims such as family and friends were aware of Nellie’s struggles after she met AKA, the alleged drug use and her mental health issues. It also claimed the rapper made her “feel small” in the relationship, despite coming from a strong and wealthy family.

MacG did clarify they had not verified the letter and it has not been seen by The Citizen.