Lerato Maimela
19 May 2021
Bujy receives backlash for podcast ‘Queer way of life’

'Trivialising things like abuse and violence on The Queer Way of Life is the reason our country is literal hell for women and LGBTQI+ people.'

Buji Bikwa. picture: Twitter

Radio presenter. musician, MC and dancer Bujy Bikwa has started his own podcast show called Queer Way of Life. But with only two episodes aired, the bubbly television personality has received a backlash from the queer community and his Twitter followers.

The Queer Way of Life podcast is a division of MacG’s Podcast and Chill network. The second episode was aired on 18 April, leaving many with a bitter taste in their mouths.

Viewers were given the impression that the purpose of the podcast would be to educate viewers and listeners about the queer community and the problems and issues faced by members of the queer community. But in the most recent episode, statements were made which were seen as ignorant and offensive to some members of the LQBTQI+ community.

Another issue which viewers seem to have with the podcast is  that Buji has been placed on a platform created by an alleged transphobe and homophobe. The podcast has also given a platform and safe space for abusers.

ALSO READ: MacG denies he’s homophobic

In the most recent episode, one of the guests is a well known abuser among the LGBTQI+ community. The guest spoke about the toxic marriage she shared with her ex wife and the ways in which she was abusive towards her ex wife in the marriage.

Take a look at what tweeps ha to say about the Queer Way of Life podcast:

 

 

