WATCH: Five heart-racing travel experiences to add to your bucket list

Lerato Maimela

With travel bans being lifted all across the world, avid travelers are looking forward to packing their bags and adding more stamps to their passports on the mission of finding some heart-racing thrills and adventure after the depressing past year .

If you are an adrenaline junkie and looking for your next heart-racing, jaw clenching, palm sweating adventure then this read is for you!

Have a look at these five travel destinations that you should consider adding to your bucket list:

Grand Canyon Skywalk – Arizona, United States

The Grand Canyon is one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the world.

The Grand Canyon has a horseshoe-shaped glass walkway perched hunrdeds of metres above the Grand Canyon floor on the edge of a side canyon in the Grand Canyon West area of the main canyon.

CN Towers – Toronto Canada

The CN Towers was once the tallest free-standing structure in the world and is celebrating its 40 year birthday this year.

The attraction include a revolving restaurant and heart-racing edge walk, where people get the chance to walk around the tower and enjoy scenic views of Toronto.

Arouca 516 suspension bridge – Portugal

This is the world’s largest pedestrian suspension bridge. The bridge took two years to build and completed in April 2021.

The bridge consists of two largely V-shaped concrete towers at either side of a valley, which offer support to the bridge.

The bridge has an open metal grid floor that allows pedestrians to see the Rio Paiva beneath.

Via Ferrata – Dolomites, Italy

Via Ferrata has accessible climbing routes equipped with ladders or bridges. The essence of a modern Via Ferrata is a steel cable which runs along the route and is periodically fixed to the rock.

It gives outdoor enthusiasts the chance to feel like hikers or mountaineers without the safety ropes and harnesses.

The Ledge at Skydeck – Chicago, United States

The ledge on Skydeck is one of the most aesthetically pleasing attractions, if Instagram worthy travel destinations is what you are looking for.

The attraction has recently been renovated with a new interactive museum which tells the story of Chicago.

The ledge box offers panoramic views of the city more than 400m above street level.

