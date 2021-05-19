Where is the beef in the stew, Tito?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's beef stew has barely any beef.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni may have not heeded the call by tired cooks and foodies on social media to brush up his cooking skills.

Mboweni enjoys posting supper dishes he has made after a long day at the office. In the past, the main ingredients in the minister’s dishes have always included plenty of garlic, tomatoes, peppers, tinned fish and curry powder.

But Mboweni in the past few weeks has cut back on sharing his joyful dishes, as they always cause public outrage and fraction. Coming back in style, the cook wasn’t impressed this time by his own dish, a beef stew.

I tried to cook beef stew this evening. It did not work out. Naaa!???????? pic.twitter.com/8OKLeSnulS — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 18, 2021

Garlic is usually chopped or diced before adding, but one of Mboweni’s trademarks is cooking them whole and this stew was no different. And that Somizi lesson, seems like it never happened.

But many tweeps were wondering where the star of the dish was, the beef? There were loads of other vegetables, oil and barely any beef.

Isn’t beef supposed to be the main ingredient of beef stew? pic.twitter.com/gzS4hpXjiW — Molatelo Sephesu (@Molatelosephesu) May 18, 2021

What the ANC promises VS what it delivers????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NJs6rCQEBf — T.I Molefe (@TottsM) May 18, 2021

Stick to tin fish , this beef stew has heartburn written all over it pic.twitter.com/61FnKB5prE — Javas (@JabulaniMnguni) May 18, 2021

Suggestions were made for Mboweni’s next attempt, adding that spices, herbs and a different cooking method would help.

Twitter user Wandile J posted: “I suggest you have a cup of water on hand when cooking, it prevents you from using so much oil. Also finely chop all the vegetables, if that’s too much for you then you can also just blend them. Make sure you cook your tomatoes well before adding the meat.”