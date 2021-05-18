Sandisiwe Mbhele

British supermodel Naomi Campbell is a mom at 50.

Campbell posted the news on Tuesday on Instagram with a picture of her holding her baby’s feet.

She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

It is unclear when the baby was born as she did not reveal any more details.

Many celebrities congratulated Naomi for her bundle of joy and the social media were surprised by the news.

The streets are saying Naomi Campbell was pregnant and just had A BABY?? pic.twitter.com/gRvImN0xUV — Anihtek (@anihtek) May 18, 2021

APPARENTLY NAOMI CAMPBELL HAD A BABY????? pic.twitter.com/GNBrTow97E — AAAlsina ❤️ (@itscolebe) May 18, 2021

Naomi Campbell’s baby daughter going home from the maternity ward. #NaomiCampbell pic.twitter.com/UpofxVqVVO — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) May 18, 2021

The supermodel in the past few years has focused on her activism work for the Black Lives Matter movement and issues pertaining to Africa.

She has been open in the past about her struggles in the fashion industry and discrimination. In 2020 she was outspoken about the racism she experienced in her career for over 30 years, a topic she has never shied away from.

In a video she posted, wearing a T-shirt with the legend “Phenomenally Black”, Campbell said the “time has come to build a more equitable industry with a good form of checks and balances”. The lessons of the Black Lives Matter movement must also be applied to fashion, she said.

“This is a conversation that is starting now and will last as long as is needed.

“It is up to us and you to start enforcing the inclusion of the multitude of identities that compose our countries,” she added.