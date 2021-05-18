Lifestyle
Lerato Maimela
18 May 2021
‘How does this help tourism?’ Somizi called out for ministerial cook-off

Lerato Maimela

'How does this ministerial cook-off showcase SA chef talent and food knowledge? There are many ways of mixing faces with a goal' - Semenya

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, left, at the ministerial cook off with TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will be hosting a ministerial cook off with television and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo and tweeps are not having it.

The announcement was made by Athi Geleba, head of digital communications in the Presidency, and the department of Tourism on Twitter.

Chef Lesego Semenya was among those in the discussion about the event, saying his issue with the cook off is not the cook off itself, but that the event was planned without thought to how would promote and help the catering industry and its people.

Semenya also said an event should have been put in place for chef graduates to “show their plight and highlight the young up and coming chef skills in SA tourism”, instead of hosting a ministerial cook-off.

In response to the backlash, the minister released a tweet saying the Celebrity Cook Show was a global phenomenon and she was committed to working with all South Africans to help rebuild the tourism sector.

Tweeps have been rather disappointed and Somizi’s involvement in the ministerial cook off. Here is what they had to say:

Here are some snaps from the ministerial cook-off

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at a ministerial cook off with TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo at Tembisa in Johannesburg, 15 May 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at a ministerial cook off with TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo at Tembisa in Johannesburg, 15 May 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at a ministerial cook off with TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo at Tembisa in Johannesburg, 15 May 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at a ministerial cook off with TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo at Tembisa in Johannesburg, 15 May 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

