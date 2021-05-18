‘How does this help tourism?’ Somizi called out for ministerial cook-off

Lerato Maimela

'How does this ministerial cook-off showcase SA chef talent and food knowledge? There are many ways of mixing faces with a goal' - Semenya

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will be hosting a ministerial cook off with television and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo and tweeps are not having it.

The announcement was made by Athi Geleba, head of digital communications in the Presidency, and the department of Tourism on Twitter.

Chef Lesego Semenya was among those in the discussion about the event, saying his issue with the cook off is not the cook off itself, but that the event was planned without thought to how would promote and help the catering industry and its people.

I have hosted many a celebrity cooking show. That is not the problem, the question here is how is this event helping our industry right now at this moment? How does it showcase SA chef talent and food knowledge? There are many ways of mixing well known faces with a goal and plan. — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) May 17, 2021

Semenya also said an event should have been put in place for chef graduates to “show their plight and highlight the young up and coming chef skills in SA tourism”, instead of hosting a ministerial cook-off.

In response to the backlash, the minister released a tweet saying the Celebrity Cook Show was a global phenomenon and she was committed to working with all South Africans to help rebuild the tourism sector.

I will hosting this event with ⁦@somizi⁩ & actually request those who criticise this event to go and check Celebrity Cook shows which is a global trend. We commit to work with all SAns in rebuilding the Tourism Sector #TourismRecovery pic.twitter.com/JTIiTkLWJR — Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane (@mmKubayiNgubane) May 16, 2021

Tweeps have been rather disappointed and Somizi’s involvement in the ministerial cook off. Here is what they had to say:

Minister, How does this event help rebuild tourism? — Miss Lelo ????️‍???? (@MsLeloB) May 16, 2021

1) somizi is a celebrity cook & not a chef 2) there’s professional chefs who have dedicated their entire livelihoods to this, gone to school & sitting at home with no platform for them to showcase their skills, they will not benefit at all from this, this event is out of touch. — Mhlengi Mpungose (@GottaHaveMC) May 17, 2021

How do celebrity cook shows being a “trend globally” impact the millions of South Africans in the sector that have lost jobs ??? How does this improve hotel occupancy or restaurant seat turnover ???? — Mhlengi Mpungose (@GottaHaveMC) May 17, 2021

Minister, this is a very unnecessary stunt. You guys never cease to defy logic. — Vhangani Rautshahalo (@VhanganiR) May 17, 2021

@mmKubayiNgubane can you take the money you wanted to give Somizi and have a township chef competition of those who are unemployed and see if the winner cannot start his own restaurant and hired people who are unemployed such would even be better. Your PR Team is failing you — Economic Freedom is a Genuine Freedom (@Munyai_Gundo_) May 17, 2021

