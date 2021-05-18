WATCH: I tried Asian snacks, this is how it went

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Watch: The Citizen journalist tastes popular Asian treats for the first time.

The pop culture phenomena of Korean music, dramas and K-fashion sees no end and we’re not complaining! Asian content is being consumed by a growing market outside the Asian continent and it’s understandable why.

People want more and Asian culture continues to explode in markets across the world, we wanted to taste it too. And no, we’re not talking about the mass-marketed sushi, chow meins, dim sum, fried rice or ramen. We were looking for Asian treats little known here but popular in China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and other Asian regions.

I tried Asian sweets and treats, watch the video below.

Little used to known about what Korean and Asian television and film had to offer. That all changed in 2020 when streaming platforms shared more content on their platforms. The hunger for new content during lockdowns sparked new interest.

Fans of series such as World of the Unmarried, Crash Landing to You and Snowpiercer were widely watched. Even pay subscription DStv broadcast a few Korean shows on the TVN Africa channel 134.

Treats description:

Hisa wei hsein shrimp strips, spicy,

Region: China

Osihimart

Orion Original Chocolate Pie 30g

Region: China

Osihimart

Lotte Koala’s March Strawberry Cookies

Region: Japanese and Taiwanese

Osihimart