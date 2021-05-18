So cute! Kelly Khumalo is Wonder Woman for son’s birthday party

Karabo Mokoena

Mum made her son's dreams come true with this superhero-themed party

Last week, Kelly Khumalo’s son Christian Khwezi Khumalo turned 11 years old; His party this weekend was all sorts of super.

The intimate party had a few of Khwezi’s friends and even the adults dress up.

Kelly pulled up to the party with a Wonder Woman suit and had her superhero pose ready.

“When we are not in between Kingdoms we are saving the World”, Kelly wrote on Instagram.

Her suit and poses had her followers excited, some commenting: “Shifter Spiderman, there’s a new hero in town.” This comes after the recent videos of the dancing Spiderman trending nationally. Kelly’s friend, Brenda Mtambo, said she killed the look and another follower said she looks like a true Spartan.

Khwezi chose to be Spider-Man for his birthday and was spotted standing next to Batgirl. Spider-Man seems to be a kid’s favourite, even Nandi Madida’s requesting the dancing Spider-Man to be his party mascot.

The look on his face tells the story of how ecstatic he was to be celebrating his 11th birthday in superhero style.

Spotted at his party were the Black Panther, Maleficent and Captain Hook.

The party was held at the Metropolis on Park in Sandton and the cake was done by Chef Zondi. The cake was Hulk-themed, written “The Incredible Hulk,” with Christian’s name on it as well.

Khwezi cut his cake with his mother, choosing to keep his mask on in real superhero style.

It seemed to have been a busy birthday week for the songstress. She also celebrated the birthdays of her friends Katleho Motloung and Teekay Kotu. Katleho’s birthday cake was also courtesy of Chef Zondi.