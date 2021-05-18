Lifestyle
Lerato Maimela
2 minute read
18 May 2021
11:51 am

WATCH: This dog doing yoga will turn your day around

Lerato Maimela

Secret the Australian shepherd can do yoga poses better than most humans and is the perfect workout partner

A Twitter user by the name of Buitengebieden has posted a super adorable video of a dog doing yoga named Secret with her owner, Mary, in their home.

The Australian shepherd pup mimics everything her owner does, from rolling out the yoga mat in preparation for the duo yoga session, to performing different stretching techniques and yoga poses.

 

 

The viral video has been watched more than 1.7 million times, has been liked 31,9 000 Twitter users and retweeted and shared 9,737 times.

The Buitengebieden account is known for sharing funny and cute viral videos.

“Welcome to the positive side of Twitter! I’m Sander from the Netherlands. All copyrights belong to their respective owners! DM for credits/removal/submission!”

The video has touched thousands of hearts and has put many smiles on people’s faces. Here is what tweeps have said in the comments section:

Secret and Mary have a joint Instagram account where they are seen doing TikTok trending challenges and other home workouts together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary & Secret (@my_aussie_gal)

 

 

