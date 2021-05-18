WATCH: This dog doing yoga will turn your day around

Lerato Maimela

Secret the Australian shepherd can do yoga poses better than most humans and is the perfect workout partner

A Twitter user by the name of Buitengebieden has posted a super adorable video of a dog doing yoga named Secret with her owner, Mary, in their home.

The Australian shepherd pup mimics everything her owner does, from rolling out the yoga mat in preparation for the duo yoga session, to performing different stretching techniques and yoga poses.

Morning yoga with her dog Secret.. ???? ???? IG: my_aussie_gal pic.twitter.com/z7QnzBlQ9q — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 17, 2021

The viral video has been watched more than 1.7 million times, has been liked 31,9 000 Twitter users and retweeted and shared 9,737 times.

The Buitengebieden account is known for sharing funny and cute viral videos.

“Welcome to the positive side of Twitter! I’m Sander from the Netherlands. All copyrights belong to their respective owners! DM for credits/removal/submission!”

The video has touched thousands of hearts and has put many smiles on people’s faces. Here is what tweeps have said in the comments section:

Great so now a Dog does more exercise than I do. — Norton (@norton615) May 17, 2021

I LOVE the fact that Secret does a bad downward dog because people do bad downward dogs and Secret is just mimicking (or is it mocking?). — Chuck Han (@n6mac41717) May 18, 2021

This dog is for sure better than me at yoga. I haven’t checked comments before commenting, but has anyone else said…..do you call that move just “downward”? — Mimi (@ItsJustMimi) May 17, 2021

That is the best workout partner I have ever seen. — suzannemerc (@SuzanneMercuri) May 17, 2021

Secret and Mary have a joint Instagram account where they are seen doing TikTok trending challenges and other home workouts together.