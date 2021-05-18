MacG reads anonymous letter from Anele Tembe’s ‘family member’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Letter claims the Tembe family were aware of Anele's troubles with AKA.

The situation between Kiernan Forbes and his late fiancee Anele Nellie Tembe’s family is not getting any easier.

So-called leaks have continued, this time on Macgyver Mukwevho’s Podcast and Chill with MacG. In the video released on his YouTube channel on Monday afternoon, MacG says the day after Anele died an anonymous “family member” sent him an email making some claims about the rapper.

MacG says they didn’t want to read out the letter at first as they needed to authenticate it and wanted the family member to speak on record. His co-host, Sol Phenduka, said they were only willing to talk to the source if they “unmasked themselves because anyone can claim to be a member of the Tembe family.

MacG said now was the right time to share it with the public due to the events that have unfolded in the past few weeks. Leaked videos and messages about the couple’s rocky relationship corresponds in some ways with what is claimed in the letter about their tumultuous relationship.

The anonymous letter said Nellie was “suffering in her relationship with Kiernan” and she struggled with cheating and abuse from the artist. It further claimed family and friends knew about her struggles, alleged drug use and her mental health issues. It added that AKA possibly wanted to use the family’s riches and made Anele “feel small”.

MacG confirmed the letter wasn’t verified. It has not been seen by The Citizen.