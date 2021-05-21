Jalapeno and cream cheese stuffed hamburgers recipe

A burger is a fast food that is rarely disliked. This pretty much the same all over the world, where everyone loves the simplicity of a patty, whether it be beef, pork, chicken, lamb, vegetarian or vegan.
Wedged between two deliciously fresh buns, topped with a selection of favourite fillings such as lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, onions, pickles, mushrooms, pineapple and much more. Finished off with a preferred sauce such as BBQ, mayo, ketchup, chutney or mustard.
In honour of this Hamburger Day on the 28 is approaching and we think it is worth celebrating. In American alone, the burger market is worth more than $122 billion (R2,2 trillion). According to research on average, Americans eat three hamburgers a week, a national total of nearly 50 billion burgers per year, yes you read right.
ALSO READ: Fish Fingers avocado slider burgers
Chef Sharon Visagie from Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Durban campus has provided her hamburger recipe.
Jalapeno and Cream Cheese Stuffed Beef Burgers
Ingredients
- 180g seeded and chopped jalapeno peppers
- 20g washed & chopped coriander leaves
- 50g finely chopped red onion
- 225g medium fat cream cheese
- 900g lean beef
- 8 fresh burger buns, split
- Lettuce and tomato slices to dress
Method
- Pre-heat a grill pan on medium heat. When hot, lightly oil the grate.
- In a bowl, stir together the jalapenos, red onion, coriander and cream cheese.
- Divide the ground beef into 16 portions and pat out each one to 6mm thickness.
- Spoon some of the cream cheese mixtures onto the centre of 8 of the patties. Top with the remaining patties, pressing the edges together to seal.
- Grill for about 7 minutes per side or until done to your liking, taking care not to press down on the burgers as they cook as this will make the cheese ooze out.
- Serve on fresh buns with tomato and fresh lettuce.