Jalapeno and cream cheese stuffed hamburgers recipe

Wedged between two deliciously fresh buns, hamburgers are here to stay.

A burger is a fast food that is rarely disliked. This pretty much the same all over the world, where everyone loves the simplicity of a patty, whether it be beef, pork, chicken, lamb, vegetarian or vegan.

Wedged between two deliciously fresh buns, topped with a selection of favourite fillings such as lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, onions, pickles, mushrooms, pineapple and much more. Finished off with a preferred sauce such as BBQ, mayo, ketchup, chutney or mustard.

In honour of this Hamburger Day on the 28 is approaching and we think it is worth celebrating. In American alone, the burger market is worth more than $122 billion (R2,2 trillion). According to research on average, Americans eat three hamburgers a week, a national total of nearly 50 billion burgers per year, yes you read right.

Chef Sharon Visagie from Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Durban campus has provided her hamburger recipe.

Jalapeno and Cream Cheese Stuffed Beef Burgers

Ingredients

180g seeded and chopped jalapeno peppers

20g washed & chopped coriander leaves

50g finely chopped red onion

225g medium fat cream cheese

900g lean beef

8 fresh burger buns, split

Lettuce and tomato slices to dress

Method