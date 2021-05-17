How to be a contestant on ‘Come dine with me SA’

Citizen reporter

There are few ts and cs before applying to the dining show.

Popular home dining show Come Dine With Me‘ South Africa part two of season six has returned on DStv.

As it continues to entertain South African audiences, it follows four contestants taking turns to host a dinner party in the comfort of their homes for the other three. It showcases their cooking skills, the flops, hosting pizzazz and at times highly intense group dynamics that make for good TV. A cash prize is given to the best host.

It is brilliantly and often hilariously commented by Dave Lamb.

In a statement, the show producers said part two of its sixth season is back on our screens on BBC Lifestyle, DStv channel 171 every Wednesdays at 8pm.

Season seven entries are now open and close on 23 June.

How to enter:

Terms and condition:

According to BBC South Africa a willing applicant, “cannot be, or be closely related to, a member of the producing parties’ staff or anyone connected with the programme”. Also, have no criminal record.

Covid-19 testing will occur, a PCR test to the contestant who manages to get in. Including contributors to undertake at least one Covid PCR test prior to the meeting where social distancing will not be possible.

“In the event of a positive Covid case, your involvement in the production will not be able to proceed.” People who have a history as a professional or semi chef may not enter and producers will have the discretion of the level of professional skills.

Application form:

They have advised that people should not leave any question unanswered. You must be 18 years old and above. Reside in one of the following South African cities – Johannesburg or Cape Town.

Be a South African citizen or a permanent resident of South Africa and currently live in South Africa. The person should be available and committed to film on five consecutive days and four consecutive evenings, expected to be between August and October 2021.

Interested applications can click here to apply.

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele