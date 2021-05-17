Rent Monica and Rachel’s ‘Friends’ apartment as race row brews

Sandisiwe Mbhele, additional reporting by AFP

The Reunion has been given a release date and questions have been raised over the lack of diversity of previous seasons.

Enthusiastic fans of the iconic sitcom Friends will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to not only visit the set but actually sleep there.

Booking.com has offered an “ultimate sleepover ” to the apartment that Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Monica (Courtney Cox) shared for many years.

The travel accommodation site described the apartment as a recreation of the “beloved television series’ set – guests will relive Ross’ infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliners after playing some foosball”.

The recreated apartment will have original props and costumes. The accommodation will have one private bedroom, guests will be treated to a custom tour and safety-first itinerary with dinner and drinks, a late-night game of Phoebe’s (Lisa Kudrow) cab escape room.

Bookings have been opened since 10 May for just a one night stay for only $19.94, (R298.98) in honour of this year’s anniversary season.

Friends: The Reunion is set to be released on 27 May on the streaming platform HBO-Max. The trailer was released last Thursday.

In addition to the original cast, the reunion will feature guests including football legend David Beckham, pop stars Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and K-pop sensation BTS and iconic fashion models Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne, AFP reported.

The reunion was filmed at Stage 24 on the Warner Bros Studio near Los Angeles, which also served as the original soundstage about a group of close New York friends navigating adulthood.

Race row brewing

Even though many fans of the show are excited for the comeback after 17 years, in today’s climate, questions have been raised about the lack of diversity in the cast and storylines.

Despite the reunion including Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and BTS, there will be no black actors. The Daily Mail reported a race row had been brewing and when the cast was asked about this, Kudrow said the previous backlash on lack of diversity won’t be the same for the reunion.

Co-star David Schwimmer proposed a more diverse remake such as an “all black Friends“.

