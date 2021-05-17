AKA & Anele update: Parting ways with brands and claims of private investigators

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Rapper has been dogged by continuous allegations against him in light of fiancée's death.

If you thought things couldn’t get any messier for AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, and his relationship with the late Anele Nellie Tembe, it has.

For the past two weeks, it seems that close friends of both are talking to publications and sharing alleged messages and videos of the toxicity of their relationship.

Tembe fell to her death on 11 April at Pepper Hotel in Cape Town. There are mounting questions about the alleged involvement of AKA in her death.

It was another weekend with more shocking “leaks”.

Latest updates on AKA:

A report by Sunday World claimed that Anele’s father Moses Tembe hired a private investigator to probe the circumstances that led to his daughter’s death due to the changing narrative.

The newspaper also claimed it had access to messages that Anele sent to musician Sho Madjozi telling her to stop texting her man in the late hours of the evening. Madjozi and AKA worked on a song together for the Bhovamania album. Madjozi allegedly called AKA excitedly at 1 am, and that she heard their song in Kenya, where she was at the time.

Supposedly, Anele was unhappy about this and told Madjozi’s manager that she didn’t understand why the artist called her boyfriend at this peculiar hour if it was not pertaining to work.

It was also claimed that Anele and AKA’s ex Bonang Matheba had a heated exchange over text messages, which led the media personality to send legal letters warning Anele to stop harassing her.

Bonang’s name has also been in the mix, as it was alleged she introduced AKA to cocaine, an allegation she has denied.

Tembe rubbished reports that Anele may has committed suicide. During her funeral, he said his daughter was never suicidal.

City Press reported that Tembe had not spoken to the rapper since he laid his daughter to rest. The Citizen has reached out to AKA’s management for comment and is still waiting for a response.

AKA parted ways with Cruz Vodka last week to deal with the negative events of the past weeks.

“I feel it is best that I temporarily step back from my duties with Cruz Vodka as I need this time to focus on the way forward, and deal with my personal matter.” He also pulled out of the music concert, Joburg Day.

