Inside the Bonang and Rea Gopane drama

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Media personality is suing podcaster for defamation of character.

Media personality Bonang Mathebe never takes it lightly when her name is allegedly defamed by anybody.

Bonang’s name has been dragged in the mud in the AKA and Anele Nellie Tembe saga. Which has numerous allegations flying, endless leaks and her relationship with AKA – real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes – a few years ago is coming back to haunt her.

There has been a claim that is circulating online that is picking up steam and it went all down on Sunday on Twitter.

Up and coming podcaster Rea Gopane alleged on his podcast The Rea & Blvck Steph Podcast that Bonang was the one who introduced AKA to cocaine and that “Scoop told us that”. The clip has been widely circulated since 9 May. Siyabonga Ngwekazi known as Scoop Makhathini appeared on the podcast and made the allegation.

Gopane further alleges that it “is known that AKA is into hard drugs”. Co-host Steph denied the veracity of the claims, saying these were pure accusations.

Bonang and AKA dated for about two years from 2016 to 2018. The allegation of drug use is not new and has been reported in the past but Bonang is having none of it.

ALSO READ: AKA and Cruz Vodka part ways as rapper temporarily withdraws from sponsorship duties

She has sent a defamation proceeding letter, against Gopane by her attorney Thomas Wilks.

“In the context of what is being discussed in the video clip, this defamatory allegation was exacerbated by the shocking insinuation that the death of AKA’s girlfriend Anele (Nellie) Tembe was due to AKA’s alleged use of cocaine,” says the letter.

Wilks says the allegation was defamatory “intended to humiliate” Bonang and her reputation. Adding the allegations are false. Bonang then stated she contacted Gopane when the video was first released and gave him the opportunity to retract his statements and apologise.

“You expressly undertook to do so on the same day,” says Bonang about her interactions with Gopane who apparently did not fulfil his promise. Bonang claims Gopane instead “went into public hiding” and didn’t respond to her calls or messages.

Gopane has until Monday at 4pm to apologise and retract the claims, failing to do so, Bonang will apply for an interdict against him.

Read the full legal letter below:

Gopane could not believe Bonang went to this length. He responded: “Hebann. I just cannot believe this woman right now.”

You have my number. I love you and appreciate you. You inspire me. Take care @bonang_m — Rea Gopane ???????? (@reagopane) May 16, 2021



