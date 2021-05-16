Delish kale buckwheat salad with pomegranate seeds

Citizen reporter

Delicious and flavourful salad.

Old habits day hard but eating clean is a good start. A salad is a start but just greens and some feta cheese. This kale and buckwheat salad is packed in nutrition and flavour.

Kale is known for its antioxidants and vitamin C. That would be needed as winter draws nearer. Buckwheat is a surprisingly affordable and a rich protein. This salad ticks all the boxes.

KALE AND BUCKWHEAT SALAD

Ingredients

1 cup buckwheat (or sub wheat berries, bulgar wheat, quinoa, or other grain) – 250ml

1 bunch kale ( 8-10 ounces) finely chopped, about 4–5 cups – 1 litre

4 tablespoons olive oil – 60ml

1 garlic clove, finely minced

1 tablespoon lemon zest – 15ml

1/2 teaspoon salt – 2.5ml

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, very finely chopped ( tender stems, OK) about 1-2 cups

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped – 60ml

1 cup pomegranate seeds – 250ml

1/2 cup – 1 cup toasted almonds, chopped, slivered, or sliced – 125ml

1 tablespoon lemon juice, and more to taste – 15ml

1/2 teaspoon allspice, more to taste – 2.5ml

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (optional) – 2.5ml

Garnish Avocado, Peppadew and sliced red cabbage.

Instructions