Delish kale buckwheat salad with pomegranate seeds

Old habits day hard but eating clean is a good start. A salad is a start but just greens and some feta cheese. This kale and buckwheat salad is packed in nutrition and flavour.
Kale is known for its antioxidants and vitamin C. That would be needed as winter draws nearer. Buckwheat is a surprisingly affordable and a rich protein. This salad ticks all the boxes.
KALE AND BUCKWHEAT SALAD
Ingredients
- 1 cup buckwheat (or sub wheat berries, bulgar wheat, quinoa, or other grain) – 250ml
- 1 bunch kale ( 8-10 ounces) finely chopped, about 4–5 cups – 1 litre
- 4 tablespoons olive oil – 60ml
- 1 garlic clove, finely minced
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest – 15ml
- 1/2 teaspoon salt – 2.5ml
- 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley, very finely chopped ( tender stems, OK) about 1-2 cups
- 1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped – 60ml
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds – 250ml
- 1/2 cup – 1 cup toasted almonds, chopped, slivered, or sliced – 125ml
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and more to taste – 15ml
- 1/2 teaspoon allspice, more to taste – 2.5ml
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (optional) – 2.5ml
Garnish Avocado, Peppadew and sliced red cabbage.
Instructions
- Place buckwheat (or grain of your choice) in a pot of salted water, bring to boil, lower heat, cover, simmer gently until tender, 30-40 minutes. Drain.
- Chop kale finely and place in a large bowl. Add oil, salt, garlic and lemon zest. Massage the kale with clean hands until it becomes tenderized, 4-5 minutes.
- Add parsley, onion, pomegranate, almonds and buckwheat. Toss to combine and add lemon juice and allspice and cinnamon.
- Mix and taste, adding more salt, allspice and lemon to your taste. If making ahead, make sure to re-taste right before serving- the buckwheat will soak up much of the salt and lemon, so usually, I’ll add more.
- For extra richness, right before serving, add slices of avocado.
- For a colour burst, top with Peppadew and sliced red cabbage.