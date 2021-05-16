Lifestyle
Food and Drink | Lifestyle
Citizen reporter
2 minute read
16 May 2021
9:00 am

Mexican fiesta party recipes – Lentil tacos

Citizen reporter

A vegan twist to a popular Mexican dish.

Lentil tacos. Picture: Supplied

The wave of veganism is continuing and award-winning businesswoman and the executive director of the Hirsch’s group, Margaret Hirsch has just launched her third cookbook. It is a vegan book, try out some of these recipes.

Lentil Tacos

  • 2 cans of cooked lentils, well rinsed – about 550ml
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tbsp olive oil – 30ml
  • 1/2 tsp chilli powder – 2.5ml
  • 3/4 tsp cumin – 6ml
  • 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (use more or less depending on how spicy you want them!) – 2.5ml
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt – 2.5ml

For the Taco Toppings

  • 1 diced green pepper
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro – 125ml
  • 1 chopped avocado
  • 4 grated carrots
  • 1/2 cup salsa – 125ml
  •  small corn or wheat tacos.

INSTRUCTIONS.

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large pan.
  2. Add the chopped onion and garlic. Cook for about 3 minutes.
  3. Add the lentils and spices.
  4. Cook until completely heated while mashing with a large spoon. Continue cooking while you prepare the toppings.
  5. Prepare the green peppers, carrots, cilantro, avocado and salsa.
  6. Remove the mashed lentils from heat and place in a bowl.
  7. Set out the tacos, begin by filling them with the lentil mixture and then add your toppings and enjoy.

Zucchini And Tomato Casserole

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 Large zucchinis, approximately 500g of thinly sliced
  • 3 Large tomatoes, pureed (makes 500ml)
  • 6 cloves garlic, mashed
  • 60ml Chopped parsley
  • 125ml Chopped green onions
  • 1 Lemon, squeezed
  • 15ml Vinegar
  • 45ml Olive oil
  • 10ml Salt
  • 5ml Black pepper
  • 5ml Chili powder, Mexican or another type

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 180°C.
  2. Mix pureed tomato, garlic, parsley, green onions, lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil and spices in a
    medium bowl.
  3. Put zucchini slices in a large bowl and pour the pureed tomato mixture over them. Stir well using
    your hand so that each zucchini slice is coated with the red sauce.
  4. Transfer them in a large baking dish so that the layer is not very thick. Bake for about 45 minutes
    or the top gets golden
  5.  Serve hot or cold.