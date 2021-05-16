Mexican fiesta party recipes – Lentil tacos

Citizen reporter

A vegan twist to a popular Mexican dish.

The wave of veganism is continuing and award-winning businesswoman and the executive director of the Hirsch’s group, Margaret Hirsch has just launched her third cookbook. It is a vegan book, try out some of these recipes.

Lentil Tacos

2 cans of cooked lentils, well rinsed – about 550ml

1 yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp olive oil – 30ml

1/2 tsp chilli powder – 2.5ml

3/4 tsp cumin – 6ml

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (use more or less depending on how spicy you want them!) – 2.5ml

1/2 tsp sea salt – 2.5ml

For the Taco Toppings

1 diced green pepper

1/2 cup chopped cilantro – 125ml

1 chopped avocado

4 grated carrots

1/2 cup salsa – 125ml

small corn or wheat tacos.

INSTRUCTIONS.

Heat the olive oil in a large pan. Add the chopped onion and garlic. Cook for about 3 minutes. Add the lentils and spices. Cook until completely heated while mashing with a large spoon. Continue cooking while you prepare the toppings. Prepare the green peppers, carrots, cilantro, avocado and salsa. Remove the mashed lentils from heat and place in a bowl. Set out the tacos, begin by filling them with the lentil mixture and then add your toppings and enjoy.

Zucchini And Tomato Casserole

INGREDIENTS

3 Large zucchinis, approximately 500g of thinly sliced

3 Large tomatoes, pureed (makes 500ml)

6 cloves garlic, mashed

60ml Chopped parsley

125ml Chopped green onions

1 Lemon, squeezed

15ml Vinegar

45ml Olive oil

10ml Salt

5ml Black pepper

5ml Chili powder, Mexican or another type

INSTRUCTIONS