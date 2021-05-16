Mexican fiesta party recipes – Lentil tacos

The wave of veganism is continuing and award-winning businesswoman and the executive director of the Hirsch’s group, Margaret Hirsch has just launched her third cookbook. It is a vegan book, try out some of these recipes.
Lentil Tacos
- 2 cans of cooked lentils, well rinsed – about 550ml
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp olive oil – 30ml
- 1/2 tsp chilli powder – 2.5ml
- 3/4 tsp cumin – 6ml
- 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (use more or less depending on how spicy you want them!) – 2.5ml
- 1/2 tsp sea salt – 2.5ml
For the Taco Toppings
- 1 diced green pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro – 125ml
- 1 chopped avocado
- 4 grated carrots
- 1/2 cup salsa – 125ml
- small corn or wheat tacos.
INSTRUCTIONS.
- Heat the olive oil in a large pan.
- Add the chopped onion and garlic. Cook for about 3 minutes.
- Add the lentils and spices.
- Cook until completely heated while mashing with a large spoon. Continue cooking while you prepare the toppings.
- Prepare the green peppers, carrots, cilantro, avocado and salsa.
- Remove the mashed lentils from heat and place in a bowl.
- Set out the tacos, begin by filling them with the lentil mixture and then add your toppings and enjoy.
Zucchini And Tomato Casserole
INGREDIENTS
- 3 Large zucchinis, approximately 500g of thinly sliced
- 3 Large tomatoes, pureed (makes 500ml)
- 6 cloves garlic, mashed
- 60ml Chopped parsley
- 125ml Chopped green onions
- 1 Lemon, squeezed
- 15ml Vinegar
- 45ml Olive oil
- 10ml Salt
- 5ml Black pepper
- 5ml Chili powder, Mexican or another type
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Mix pureed tomato, garlic, parsley, green onions, lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil and spices in a
medium bowl.
- Put zucchini slices in a large bowl and pour the pureed tomato mixture over them. Stir well using
your hand so that each zucchini slice is coated with the red sauce.
- Transfer them in a large baking dish so that the layer is not very thick. Bake for about 45 minutes
or the top gets golden
- Serve hot or cold.