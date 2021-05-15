Lifestyle
Pics: Natasha Joubert looks ready to wow the world at Miss Universe

South Africans will be hoping that their current queen Zozibini Tunzi hands over her crown to her compatriot on Sunday.

South Africa’s Natasha Joubert is expected to make the country proud, and hopefully make it an SA double, when she competes in the Miss Universe pageant in the US on Sunday night.

Due to the time difference, South Africans will have to stay up way past bedtime to see her compete, as it is happening between 02h00 to 05h00 on Monday morning SA time. The show will be broadcast live on 1 Magic (DStv Channel 103) and rebroadcast on Monday at 21h30 on the same channel.

It will be the 69th edition of Miss Universe competition and will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Hollywood, Florida, in the US.

Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa will crown her successor at the end of the event and South Africans are hoping for the “magic double” – back-to-back consecutive wins which has only happened once before in the history of the pageant.

South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Tebow (Nel-Peters – Miss Universe 2017) will serve as an expert analyst.

 

 

 