Changing Lives aims to inject positivity

Changing Lives is a project to inject positivity into the world in a pandemic-decimated world. The online series launches in June.

Changing Lives is an independent project created by author and neuroscience coach Tanya Kunze and media personality and executive producer Hein Kaiser to effect positive change in South Africa, and the world. The project is shaped around 67 short online episodes where Kunze takes viewers on a journey of self-discovery, reframing the new normal and providing insight on how we can change ourselves, and our personal realities.

“It’s free to anyone and everyone,” says Kaiser. “The idea came about after challenging personal experience during the pandemic and seeing so many friends and family go through the same, if not worse.

I wanted to find a way to spread positivity and goodwill.” The release of the Global Happiness Index earlier this year, showing how joy nosedived, added further fuel to the quest. “Tanya was introduced to me via a mutual friend, I shared the concept with her, and immediately Changing Lives was born.” Kunze is sharing all developed material, much of which is included in her bestseller The Power of Positivity, at no cost. She developed the material, validated over the last 11 years with over 15,000 people inspired and trained by Kunze around the world.

[WATCH] Now is the time to take stock and change your reality, says Tanya Kunze, author of the Power of Positivity and host on Changing Lives.

“There is a real need in the world right now to evaluate, get up and go,” says Kunze. “While our lives have been fundamentally changed over the past year and a bit, we can adapt, make it our own and create positive habits for ourselves, create a new reality to fit the new normal,” she says. “It takes more than 21 days to form a habit, and the length of the season matches the time it takes, 66 days, to create new systems of behaviour.” Each instalment will feature a thematic topic and, in many episodes, guests who share experiences, challenges and advice.

“Changing Lives is for all of us, a sharing platform where we have the opportunity to shape tomorrow, and to pay it forward, after all we live for one another.”

Changing Lives will be available across multiple channels online as well as through its own YouTube and social media channels. “We are actively looking for partners to share the content to their social media audiences, customers, staff. To anyone. It’s free, we just want positivity shared,” says Kaiser. The half-hour and hour-long shows are being made available to broadcasters at no cost, either. “This is about all of us, showing up, for one another.”

“We are very excited to share this project with the world,” says Kunze. “We have all been through so much and now, it looks like a third wave may upset the apple cart again. We all need one another more than ever before, and this notion underpins Changing Lives in totality.”

Changing Lives launches in June