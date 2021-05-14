Saftas remove Katlego Maboe from nominee list

Neo Thale

This comes after Maboe was revealed as a nominee for Best Presenter, amid allegations of domestic abuse levelled by the mother of his child, Monique Muller.

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have removed Katlego Maboe from the list of nominees for Best TV Presenter.

In a statement on Friday, the award’s jury said they had decided to rescind his nomination, “after careful consideration of the concerns raised”.

The awards also removed his voting code from contention.

“The rescission is effective immediately and voting code 5 has been removed from the voting USSD line,” the awards said.

Last year, the TV presenter, singer, songwriter was caught in a controversy storm, when video footage did the rounds on social media showing a visibly embarrassed Maboe admitting to having slept with another woman.

The Saftas announces comes after, earlier on Friday, the National Film and Video Foundation announced this year’s Safta awards ceremony would be hosted by actress Dineo Langa, SABC3 Expresso talk show’s Graeme Richard and comedian Mpho “Popps” Modikoane.

Additional reporting by Lerato Maimela