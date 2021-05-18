African musicians to add to your playlist this Africa Day

Lerato Maimela

These African musicians contribute to the celebration of the rich and diverse cultures we find on the continent of Africa

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity on 25 May 1953.

It is celebrated with arts and crafts, dance, poetry, fashion and music by African musicians.

There are many African musicians who contribute to the celebration of the rich and diverse cultures we find on the continent of Africa.

We celebrate five African artists who you should be listening to and who have had an influence on African popular music. Make sure to add them to your list:

Sha Sha

Charmaine Shamiso Mpambiro, commonly known as Sha Sha is an amapiano singer who was born in Mutare, Zimbabwe. Sha Sha gained popularity for her collaborations with South African amapiano producers such as DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small.

Sha Sha was awarded best new international act at the 2020 BET Awards, and has released an impressive track list such as Tender Love, Love You Tonight, Something About You and Sing It Back.

Wizkid

Ayodeli Ibrahim Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who has made international waves. Wizkid, nicknamed Wizzy or Starboy, is the most decorated Nigerian artist ever and one of the most revolutionary Afro-pop artists of the modern era.

Wizkid has bagged numerous music awards, some being MTV Europe Music Award for best African act, The Headies Award for artiste of the year and BET Award for best international act: Africa.

The Nigerian artist is known for tunes such as Blessed, Energy, Brown Skin Girl, GInger and Ojuelegba.

Sho Madjozi

Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, popularly known as children’s favourite Sho Madjozi, is a South African rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and poet.

Sho Madjozi is well known for her colourful personality and cultural outfits, as well as her colourful and stylish hairstyles which tend to be mimicked by her younger fanbase.

Sho Madjozi was introduced to the music scene on her contribution on Okmalumkoolkat’s GQI. Since then the Tsonga artist has released two albums which feature her hit tunes such as Huku, John Cena, Kona and Wakanda Forever.

Elaine

Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli, commonly know as Elaine, is a South African R&B singer and songwriter from Pretoria.

Elaine studied law at the University of the Witwatersrand, where she self-released her debut EP titled Elements in September 2019 while completing her studies.

The young sensation went global in 2020 when she was signed to US-based international record company Columbia Records.

Elaine made a name for herself with her popular songs from her EP such as Risky, You’re the One and I/You.

Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol are a Kenyan Afro-pop band formed in Nairobi, made up of band members Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Chimano, Delvin Mudigi, Polycarp Ptieno and David Francis. The band formed in 2005, initially as an a cappella group.

The band has released five albums, with the latest being a departure from the traditional acoustic sound of their previous albums. Afrikan sauce, released in 2019 features other great African artists such as Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Mi Casa and Yemi Alade.