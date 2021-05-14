Lifestyle
Meet your hosts of this year’s Safta awards

Dineo Langa, Graeme Richard and Mpho 'Popps' Modikoane will be hosting the 15th edition of the Safta awards

Dineo Langa. Picture: Instagram

The National Film and Video Foundation has announced this year’s Safta awards ceremony will be hosted by actress Dineo Langa, SABC3 Expresso talk show’s Graeme Richard and comedian Mpho “Popps” Modikoane.

The 15th edition of the South African Film and Television Awards will be broadcast on SABC3 on Saturday 22 May with a 30 minute virtual red carpet presented by YouTuber, Lasizwe and radio personality, Lerato Kganyago at 6.30pm, followed by a live broadcast of the awards at 7pm.

Viewers are urged to vote for their favourite television personalities, actors, actresses and soapies and telenovelas.

The Saftas took to Twitter to announce the 49 nominees for each category of the awards sparking many conversations on Twitter.

Viewers are urged to tune in and be a part of the conversation on the big day using the official hashtag #SAFTA’s to leave any comments about nominees and winners.

Tweeps were pleased to see that Langa will be one of the hosts of the Safta awards ceremony. Here is what they had to say: