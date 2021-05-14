WATCH: Prince Harry says he didn’t want royal job since his early 20s

The words bombshell will continue being overused as Prince Harry shares more about his royal life with and before wife Meghan Markle.
He told Armchair Expert podcast host, Dax Shephard many things that would leave royal watchers’ jaws on the floor.
Maybe this is Oprah Winfrey, 2.0?
Shepard asked Harry everything under the sun from his infamous naked pictures in Las Vegas in 2012, how Meghan would sneak out of Buckingham Palace when they first started dating and that being a royal felt like being in a zoo.
ALSO READ: Prince Harry says moved to US to ‘break cycle’ of family ‘pain and suffering’
Harry said he felt caged: “It’s a mix between the Truman Show and living in a zoo. The biggest issue for me was that being born in it you inherit the risk. Because of the way the UK media are, they feel ownership over you. ”
Prince Harry says he did want the royal “job” any more or part of it since his early 20s before he met Meghan.
When his wife encouraged him to seek therapy finally started seeing things differently. “Okay, you in the position of privilege, stop complaining, stop thinking you want something different. Make this different, because you can’t get out. So how are you going to do this different and make your mum proud?”
Harry said at the start of his relationship with Meghan they used to act as if they didn’t know each other at a supermarket and would text each other from the other end of the aisle.
The reaction to the interview has been mixed.
Perhaps the most out of touch part of Prince Harry’s entire interview is that he thinks Whole Foods in Kensington is a regular supermarket!
????????????????????????
— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) May 13, 2021
How many more times are we going to hear about poor Prince Harry’s upbringing and the impact on his mental well being? Charles, I am sure, did his very best for both his sons. It is not fair or healthy for LA “Haz” to keep blaming his dad for all his woes.
— Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) May 13, 2021
The UK media: MEGHAN CHANGED HARRY
Prince Harry: In my early 20’s I was a case of “I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this, look what it did to my mom.” -Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/d2PRvL4fMs
— Myra (@SussexPrincess) May 13, 2021