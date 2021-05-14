WATCH: Prince Harry says he didn’t want royal job since his early 20s

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Says being part of the royal family felt like 'living in a zoo.'

The words bombshell will continue being overused as Prince Harry shares more about his royal life with and before wife Meghan Markle. He told Armchair Expert podcast host, Dax Shephard many things that would leave royal watchers’ jaws on the floor. Maybe this is Oprah Winfrey, 2.0? Shepard asked Harry everything under the sun from his infamous naked pictures in Las Vegas in 2012, how Meghan would sneak out of Buckingham Palace when they first started dating and that being a royal felt like being in a zoo.

Harry said he felt caged: “It’s a mix between the Truman Show and living in a zoo. The biggest issue for me was that being born in it you inherit the risk. Because of the way the UK media are, they feel ownership over you. ”

Prince Harry says he did want the royal “job” any more or part of it since his early 20s before he met Meghan.