Six fun kids activities this weekend

Karabo Mokoena

The weekend has arrived and families are looking for fun ways to entertain the kids.

“What to do with the kids this weekend?” is probably something parents ask every Friday.

If you are looking at fun ways to keep the whole family busy and entertained over the weekend, find some inspiration from these kids activities that mom and dad will also enjoy.

Sunday Market at The Stables, Gauteng

If you are looking for a serene venue where you can relax and the kids can be entertained, then the Sunday Market at the Stables is just the thing for you. The rustic venue has food stalls, cocktail bar and an arts and crafts venue for children. Entrance to the venue is free. It also has a hair salon, nail bar and a Thai massage venue for those looking for the ultimate relaxation.

Address: The Stables Village Centre, 3rd Street, Chartwell 2191

Fee: Free entrance

Aaragon Stables, Gauteng

How about a quick horse riding morning with the family to give them a new experience? The Aaragon stables offer horse riding lessons for beginners and riders alike. They welcome children from the age of three and also host pony parties and camps.

Address: 158 Mountainview Drive Muldersdrift West Rand

Fee: Private lesson R250

Group lesson R220

Vergelegen Wine Estate, Stellenbosch

The scenic Vergelen Wine Estate in Stellenbosch offers 18 fantastic gardens where families can get away from the hustle and bustle of their busy weeks. The East Garden has an adventure playground that kids will love and there are benches close by for parents to keep their eyes on their adventurers. The site offers amazing history lessons with trees planted between 1700 and 1706.

Address: Lourensford Road, Somerset West

Fee: R10/adults, R5/pensioners and scholars.

Rush Indoor Trampoline Park, Cape Town

Need an adrenaline fix this weekend? Then the Rush Trampoline Park in Claremont is exactly the place you should visit. The interconnected trampolines include dodgeball courts, an 18,000 cube foam pit, hydraulic slam dunk basketball hoops, battle beam, and a 4-metre high-performance wall. The venue also has a spot perfect for toddlers.

Address: 25 Stegman Rd, Claremont, Cape Town, 7708

Fee: R130-R200

Phezulu Safari Park, Durban

The little ones will enjoy the tortoise park and being almost up close and personal with crocodiles and snakes at the Phezulu Safari Park. If not, families can enjoy game drives or enjoy one of the three hiking trails in the venue. Families can also watch an exhilarating live crocodile show, or visit the creature cave to spot some frogs, lizards and exotic reptiles.

Address: 190 Old Main Rd, Botha’s Hill, Outer West, Durban

Fee: R50-R200

Hillcrest Paintball, Durban

Grab the adventurous members of your family and go paintballing at Hillcrest Paintball. This fun spot is a favourite for many, as you settle some scores on a variety of paintball fields. The fields cater to children aged seven and over. The Spatmaster course is for children aged 7-11 and includes three games and 30 paintballs per game. Bookings are essential.

Address: 15 Wootton Ave, Bothas Hill, Ximba, 3660

Fee: From R120

READ NEXT: Reminder to keep your kids safe