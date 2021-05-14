A look at this year’s Miss Universe top contenders

Lerato Maimela

A few of the stunning contenders who will be competing at this year's Miss Universe 2020.

The annual Miss Universe beauty pageant is approaching soon and contestants from 74 different countries will be competing head to head for the coveted title.

The Miss Universe pageant is an annual international beauty pageant run by the US-based Miss Universe Organisation. Along with Miss World, Miss International, and Miss Earth, Miss Universe is one of the big four international beauty pageants.

This year’s Miss Universe pageant will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Hollywood, Florida on 16 May. The reigning South African Miss Universe title holder, Zozibini Tunzi, will crown her successor at the end of the prestigious event.

The Miss Universe beauty pageant can be watched live on 17 May on DStv’s 1 Magic, channel 103. It will run from 2am to 5am and will be repeated at 9.30pm the same day.

Meet the top contenders of the Miss Universe pageant:

Natasha Joubert, South Africa

Joubert is a South African model and pageant titleholder who was crowned the second runner up in Miss South Africa 2020. She was later named Miss Universe South Africa 2020.

Amanda Obdam, Thailand

Obdam is a Thai-Canadian model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2020.

Janick Maceta Del Castillo, Peru

Janick Maceta is an audio engineer who also dabbles in modelling. Maceta represented Peru when she competed at The Miss Supranational 2019 pageant for the title of Miss Supranational 2019.

Adline Quadros Castelino, India

Castelino is an Indian model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2020.

Mariangel Villasmil Arteaga, Venezuela

Arteaga is a Venezuelan actress, model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Venezuela 2020.

Julia Gama, Brazil

Julia Gama is an actress known for her roles in Delirius Insugentes and Invisible Tattoo. Gama is also a model, pageant titleholder and was crowned Miss World 2014.