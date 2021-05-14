Makhadzi star continues to shine in special CNN doc

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Twitter reacted to the star's humble beginnings to becoming one of South Africa's top artists.

Singer Makhadzi Muimbi is riding high on her success and her story from humble beginnings to one of South Africa’s biggest artists has been documented by an international broadcaster.

Her album, the 21-track Kokovha (Crawl), has been a massive success and nominated for numerous awards. The artist and dancer now has a special documentary on CNN’s African Voices.

Makhadzi details how she started and her working relationship with fellow Limpopo superstar Master KG.

Describing her upbringing in Venda where the interview was held in a dusty town, she says: ” Here is where I used to walk to town to promote my music. I use to walk without shoes, not having money for transport.”

Her career has been self-made, she performed at taxi ranks and says she took full advantage of people’s daily commute as she would have more eyes on her.

ALSO READ: Khuzani vs. Makhadzi vs. Big Zulu who really deserves #songoftheyear?

This attracted the attention of a group called MaKirari. She convinced them she could sing and would later release seven albums with them. Years later her world changed when she met Master KG.

Watch Makhadzi’s Full Documentary on CNN Africa Voices Changemakers. Catch FULL EPISODE on Channel 401 or Link below. Link: https://t.co/FSwAPA85YQ pic.twitter.com/W3mBlOdxRE — M A K H A D Z I Stan (@Khadzinator) May 13, 2021

The reaction to the documentary was met with widespread praise, as people said this was a huge deal for the artist.

I love Makhadzi hle, inspirational. I’m even learning TshiVenda nou cause of her. Her voice gives me goosebumps all the time❤️master kg banna… https://t.co/syLFuloRGo — Radical Blacq (@SasKwiin) May 13, 2021

That CNN documentary was balanced; and very interesting. Makhadzi represents Shem???? pic.twitter.com/nuII3XGVRN — Billions4Her2 (@MsKabzela) May 13, 2021

Congratulations Makhadzi on her documentary. This is soo huge! ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/GsXuOtAK6f — Rendani Sindrellar (@Rendani_Ma) May 14, 2021