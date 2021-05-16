Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
7 minute read
16 May 2021
11:44 am
Lifestyle
Lifestyle | Premium | Travel

Taking a trip on the Blue Train is a priceless experience

Brendan Seery

The Blue Train's route is the best of South African scenery. There's nothing like a train trip to remind you how beautiful this country is.

The Blue Train. Picture: Brendan Seery
Behind the microphone in The Blue Train lounge at Pretoria Station, Siya Mbambo takes on the aspect of a stand-up comedian, rather than the manager of one of the world’s most iconic luxury trains. “My name is Siya,” he begins, “But I don’t like to say that too loudly in Cape Town…” That brings guffaws of laughter from the whole room and even more from The Sharks contingent, when he adds: “and I am from KwaZulu-Natal, actually…” As he makes other announcements, he is greeted with clapping and even some cheering. “This normally never happens, that people applaud when I...

Read more on these topics