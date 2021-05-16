Jim Freeman
4 minute read
16 May 2021
11:00 am
Lifestyle
Lifestyle | Travel

Western Cape is the perfect place to be in the winter time

Jim Freeman

Winter is the most rewarding season for tourists who won’t have to fight for bookings at hotels and restaurants in the Western Cape.

Paternoster. Picture: Jim Freeman
What is it with people from Gauteng who, while they’re happy to travel en masse to the Western Cape in summer, seem to have a mental block about visiting the province in winter? I can only assume they have an aversion to water. I love the sound and fury of summer thunderstorms on the Highveld but, having grown up and worked there, I cannot think of a more drab and ghastly place to waste several months of my life in the cold part of every year. Winter, on the other hand, is by far the best time of the year...

