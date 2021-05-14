Cheers to these fabulous cocktail recipes

Citizen reporter

Say cheers to the weekend with the fantastic cocktail recipes.

This week you don’t have to use the excuse of “it’s five o’clock somewhere” to have that early drink. World Cocktail Day was marked this week on 13 May. It was first coined in 1809.

There are some quench thirsting cocktails that are a must-try. Some of these cocktails recipes are well known too.

ALSO READ: Cocktail hour: Ginger brings a fiery kick to alcohol-free options

Cocktail recipes:

Pink Gin

Ingredients

Ice

60ml Gin

2 Dashes of ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters

Method

In a mixing glass filled with ice, add your gin and ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters then stir together. Strain the mixture, over ice, into an old fashioned glass. Garnish with a citrus peel and serve.

Daiquiri

Ingredients

Ice

60ml White rum

80 – 100ml Fresh lime juice

45ml Simple syrup

2 Dashes ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters

Method

Shake all the ingredients together in an ice-filled shaker and strain into a cocktail glass. Serve with a lime wheel as garnish.

Angostura Sour

Ingredients

30ml ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters

30ml Lemon juice

30ml Demerara simple syrup

1 Egg white

Method

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and dry shake (to dry shake is to shake without ice). Then add ice and shake again. Use a double strainer to pour the mixture into a chilled coupe glass.

Lemon-lime Bitters

Ingredients

30ml Fresh lemon juice

22ml Sugar syrup

22ml Lime cordial

6 – 8 ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters

Sprite

Method

In a glass add your ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters and then ice. Add the lemon juice, lime cordial, sugar syrup and top with Sprite. Garnish with a lemon or lime wedge in the drink.

Mojito

Ingredients

60ml White rum

12 Mint leaves

37ml Simple syrup

3 Dashes ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters

2 Lime wedges

Soda water

Method

Crush the mint leaves, lime wedges and simple syrup in a highball glass. Add the white rum and crushed ice to the mixture, stirring consistently until the glass frosts. Top with soda water and add ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters. Garnish with mint sprigs and a lime wedge.

Champagne Cocktail

Ingredients

1 white sugar cube

3 Dashes ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters

Dry Sparkling Wine

Method

Drop the sugar cube into a flute glass and saturate it with the ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters. Top with Dry Sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon peel.