Cheers to these fabulous cocktail recipes

This week you don’t have to use the excuse of “it’s five o’clock somewhere” to have that early drink. World Cocktail Day was marked this week on 13 May. It was first coined in 1809.
There are some quench thirsting cocktails that are a must-try. Some of these cocktails recipes are well known too.
Cocktail recipes:
Pink Gin
Ingredients
- Ice
- 60ml Gin
- 2 Dashes of ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters
Method
In a mixing glass filled with ice, add your gin and ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters then stir together. Strain the mixture, over ice, into an old fashioned glass. Garnish with a citrus peel and serve.
Daiquiri
Ingredients
- Ice
- 60ml White rum
- 80 – 100ml Fresh lime juice
- 45ml Simple syrup
- 2 Dashes ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters
Method
Shake all the ingredients together in an ice-filled shaker and strain into a cocktail glass. Serve with a lime wheel as garnish.
Angostura Sour
Ingredients
30ml ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters
30ml Lemon juice
30ml Demerara simple syrup
1 Egg white
Method
Add all the ingredients to a shaker and dry shake (to dry shake is to shake without ice). Then add ice and shake again. Use a double strainer to pour the mixture into a chilled coupe glass.
Lemon-lime Bitters
Ingredients
- 30ml Fresh lemon juice
- 22ml Sugar syrup
- 22ml Lime cordial
- 6 – 8 ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters
- Sprite
Method
In a glass add your ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters and then ice. Add the lemon juice, lime cordial, sugar syrup and top with Sprite. Garnish with a lemon or lime wedge in the drink.
Mojito
Ingredients
- 60ml White rum
- 12 Mint leaves
- 37ml Simple syrup
- 3 Dashes ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters
- 2 Lime wedges
- Soda water
Method
Crush the mint leaves, lime wedges and simple syrup in a highball glass. Add the white rum and crushed ice to the mixture, stirring consistently until the glass frosts. Top with soda water and add ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters. Garnish with mint sprigs and a lime wedge.
Champagne Cocktail
Ingredients
- 1 white sugar cube
- 3 Dashes ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters
- Dry Sparkling Wine
Method
Drop the sugar cube into a flute glass and saturate it with the ANGOSTURA® aromatic bitters. Top with Dry Sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon peel.