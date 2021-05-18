WATCH: Lush Lounge menu is everything and more

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Lush Lounge's food menu shouldn't be ignored any longer and it's amazingly priced.

Stepping into a suburban escape in the heart of Johannesburg west, Lush Lounge in Rumisig is a befitting name for this venue.

The events, party and food establishment has created a name for itself for the past two years as one of Johannesburg hottest spots. The lounge is basically two in one, it has a club vibe serving up good times, a good night out and a place for sundowners with big DJ performances on a nightly basis.

The lounge is attempting to broaden its appeal as a daytime place to lounge around, pun intended with some cocktails and seriously good food.

Owner Lucky Mphilo said the decision to push this was for their business to diversify due to Covid-19. “Continue moving forward and develop a culture of what a restaurant should be,” he said.

The food and drinks menu is broad from burgers, wraps, pizza’s to pasta. But it stays true to South African favourite dishes that many of us love. Expect good braaied meat, home favourites such as chakalaka, ujeqe or steamed bread/dumpling and pap.

Everything is made from scratch.

Having the pleasure to try these local flavours, we had the platter for two, quite reasonably priced at R190 and we left full with leftovers in hand. The platter came with wings, chicken pieces, lamb chops, wors, a side salad, chakalaka and finger-licking sauces for dipping.

Honey glazed prawns served at Lush Lounge Ruimsig. Platter for two, delicious wors served at Lush Lounge Ruimsig. Strawberry mojito served at Lush Lounge Ruimsig. Lush Lounge Ruimsig. Dessert, strawberry cheesecake.

The steamed bread transported me back home, it was light fluffy, still warm and as you tore the bread, the steam was still coming out and that was very satisfying to see.

As it goes with the meat, it was well seasoned and perfectly cooked, with my companion complimenting the wors, saying it was the best they ever had. If you still have a stomach for desserts, try the strawberry cheesecake, a sweet end to a memorable meal.

Notably, cocktails such as the classic strawberry daiquiris and Mr Brown and others are well priced, starting at R50.

Mphilo says in the coming months closer to summer their menu will change and they have been “resilient” during the tough times.

“It’s been tough however resilient and trusted the process of getting back to where we come from. We run the business very lean.” The business foresees at possibly franchising Lush Lounge and “expanding the brand to be known as the number one premium lounge.”

As for Lush Lounge‘s food and drinks, it is an underdog worth fighting for, it’s definitely worth the try as they have weekly specials that are worth a look.