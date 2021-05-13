Kelly Khumalo’s heartfelt birthday message to her son

Karabo Mokoena

The little guy turned 11 yesterday and she shared a beautiful dedication to him online.

Kelly Khumalo’s firstborn child Christian Khumalo is almost a teenager. Yesterday, Christian turned 11 years old and Kelly took to social media to share a heartfelt message for him. The songstress called Christian “my heart in a human form”.

This message comes on the eve of the second season of Kelly’s reality show, Life With Kelly Khumalo. In this season, Kelly takes viewers on a journey of finding love and opening herself up to receiving love.

Kelly’s family-centred series features both Thingo and Christaan.

Christian is a pre-teen now and exploring

In the show trailer, Kelly asks Christian about a number on his phone. Kelly seems to have her hands full with some behavioral challenges from Christian, and shares some of them in the show.

Christian’s father, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, also wished Christian a happy birthday, but last week.

Christian got beautiful birthday messages from his mother’s industry friends including Somizi, Basetsana Khumalo and Brenda Mtambo who feature prominently in the first and second seasons of Life with Kelly Khumalo.

Kelly’s life and parenting journey has not been without its challenges.

In her birthday post, she was criticised by a follower who said she should give Jub Jub access to his child. In season 1 of her show, Kelly reached out to Jub Jub’s family and finally introduced Christian to his paternal family. This was after Christian had to meet the family to perform a traditional ritual.

Paternity is an important issue for African families, but it not known what the state of the relationship between Christian and his father is. Maybe season two of Life with Kelly Khumalo will shed some light.