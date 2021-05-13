Rolene Strauss discharged from hospital after mysterious illness

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Doctors could not figure what was causing her severe abdominal pain.

Former Miss World and Miss South Africa Rolene Strauss has been discharged from hospital after a mysterious illness.

Her husband, businessman and author Daniel Strauss, posted earlier in the week she was admitted on Sunday feeling “extremely ill”.

“I have known her for more than nine years and she has never been ill, so this is very difficult for me to see. We thought that she would only spend a night in hospital, but this is the second night,” he said.

“We don’t know what is wrong and doctors ran numerous tests today to try to figure out, but we don’t know anything yet. Doctors do not suspect the illness that the media is writing about all the time, so I was allowed to visit her.”

On Wednesday, Rolene thanked people for their prayers and messages wishing her a speedy recovery. “I was in tremendous abdominal pain, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t do anything. They tried to figure it out but they couldn’t. ”

Rolene won the Miss World pageant in 2014.

She said numerous tests were done that showed there was no infection but the doctors think they found the cause. Rolene was given medication “to conservatively treat it”, but she did not further say what the cause was. The former pageant queen said she learned to take things easy, step back and focus on her family.