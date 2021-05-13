Lifestyle
Do we really need vaccine influencers?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Will people actually be influenced by celebrities to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Actress and poet Lebogang Mashile gets her Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Twitter

Do we need vaccine “influencers” in our lives? The question that is being raised is whether South Africans are reluctant to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or whether there is just a lack of information and vaccines themselves.

South Africa’s vaccine rollout, is going into its second phase next Monday, 17 May with the registered elderly over 60 years getting vaccinated.

There have been many complaints of slow rollout, lack of clarity and decision making by the government, as some citizens are hesitant to get vaccinated.

The question is being asked of actress, writer and poet Lebogang Mashile, from TV show L’Attitude, who documented her vaccination.

When asked how she managed to “jump the queue” and why she was “influencing” people to get the vaccine, Mashile said she was not paid for tweets about the vaccine and wanted to educate people.

“I got the vaccine today so that I could speak from 1st hand experience about the process.”

Comedian Lesego Tlhabi, known as satirical comedian Coconut Kelz, tweeted: “We actually don’t need vaccine influencers right now lol. We need the vaccine. People aren’t not getting vaccinated because we aren’t influenced… we’re not getting vaccinated coz the government isn’t doing its job!”

The biggest concern of many is the lack of information and education about the vaccines, which may be the reason for the hesitancy.


In America, celebrities such as actors Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds have been posting selfie jabs with nurses in the hope to demystify fake information about Covid-19 vaccines.

Reynolds hilariously posted: “Finally got 5G.”

 

