Do we really need vaccine influencers?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Will people actually be influenced by celebrities to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Do we need vaccine “influencers” in our lives? The question that is being raised is whether South Africans are reluctant to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or whether there is just a lack of information and vaccines themselves.

South Africa’s vaccine rollout, is going into its second phase next Monday, 17 May with the registered elderly over 60 years getting vaccinated.

There have been many complaints of slow rollout, lack of clarity and decision making by the government, as some citizens are hesitant to get vaccinated.

The question is being asked of actress, writer and poet Lebogang Mashile, from TV show L’Attitude, who documented her vaccination.

I was very impressed by the level of care put into explaining the vaccination process to me by the health care workers. I was shown the vaccine, the batch number, and the expiry date. They also did a wonderful job at explaining the possible side effects that I could experience. pic.twitter.com/LGvv5dAgKP — Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 12, 2021

When asked how she managed to “jump the queue” and why she was “influencing” people to get the vaccine, Mashile said she was not paid for tweets about the vaccine and wanted to educate people.

“I got the vaccine today so that I could speak from 1st hand experience about the process.”