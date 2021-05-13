Do we really need vaccine influencers?

Do we need vaccine “influencers” in our lives? The question that is being raised is whether South Africans are reluctant to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or whether there is just a lack of information and vaccines themselves.
South Africa’s vaccine rollout, is going into its second phase next Monday, 17 May with the registered elderly over 60 years getting vaccinated.
There have been many complaints of slow rollout, lack of clarity and decision making by the government, as some citizens are hesitant to get vaccinated.
The question is being asked of actress, writer and poet Lebogang Mashile, from TV show L’Attitude, who documented her vaccination.
I was very impressed by the level of care put into explaining the vaccination process to me by the health care workers. I was shown the vaccine, the batch number, and the expiry date. They also did a wonderful job at explaining the possible side effects that I could experience. pic.twitter.com/LGvv5dAgKP
— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 12, 2021
When asked how she managed to “jump the queue” and why she was “influencing” people to get the vaccine, Mashile said she was not paid for tweets about the vaccine and wanted to educate people.
“I got the vaccine today so that I could speak from 1st hand experience about the process.”
My own mother is an elderly person with illnesses that make her vulnerable. I am not saying I deserve the vaccine more than her or any other vulnerable person. I got vaccinated so that I could speak about my experience with authority and support the work that is being done. https://t.co/xJqPQ2SjG2
— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 12, 2021
She further said she was able to get vaccinated due to the expanded definition of a healthcare worker.
“I qualify as a communications partner to @Afri_Alliance. The definition also includes receptionists, gardeners, cleaning staff, & funeral workers in the health industry & more.”
Comedian Lesego Tlhabi, known as satirical comedian Coconut Kelz, tweeted: “We actually don’t need vaccine influencers right now lol. We need the vaccine. People aren’t not getting vaccinated because we aren’t influenced… we’re not getting vaccinated coz the government isn’t doing its job!”
The biggest concern of many is the lack of information and education about the vaccines, which may be the reason for the hesitancy.
Woke up to the news that more and more people are getting vaccinated at sites around Gauteng. This is wonderful!
It’s now 24 hours since my jab. Aside from a tiny bit of soreness in my arm, I have no symptoms. I’ll keep you posted. So far, so good.
— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 13, 2021
Can’t believe we live in a society where vaccine “influencers” would be considered before vaccine information and education. https://t.co/woBEcZEvT5
— Tupac Chopra. (@Nomani__) May 12, 2021
In America, celebrities such as actors Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds have been posting selfie jabs with nurses in the hope to demystify fake information about Covid-19 vaccines.
Reynolds hilariously posted: “Finally got 5G.”
View this post on Instagram