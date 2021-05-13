What should you use on your skin in winter?

Thami Kwazi

Ever wondered what the difference is between oils, serums and moisturisers are? We give you a simple guide.

Winter is harsh on the skin and when temperature drops so does the moisture. Picking the right hydration combination for your skin is about knowing your skin type and the correct consistency that won’t clog your pores.

Oils, moisturisers and serums can be applied – separately, in pairs, or as a trio treatment depending on the needs of the skin.

Oils

Oils work better for dry skin that isn’t prone to break-outs. A common oil is rosehip which is said to be a natural anti-inflammatory and an ingredient in many beauty products.

Usually they are incorporated as an ingredient in creams. The oil comes from the seedlings of the wild rose bush and high in fatty acids and vitamins.

It is said to have regeneration properties that restore dry and injured skin as well as acting as a line of protection against other skin concerns. The benefits are vast but oils should be avoided for oily skin prone to breakouts.

Benefits of oil:

Moisturising

Hydrating

Pigmentation issues by reducing hyper pigmentation

A collagen booster

Helps with inflammation reduction

Serums

Serums have a gel-like watery consistency and usually applied first on the skin or just before a moisturiser. Serums have antitoxins that contain hyaluronic acid which has anti-aging properties and helps with the regeneration of skin cells.

It is also used at times for wound healing because of its quicker efficacy. Serums seep into the pores quickly and form a good protection barrier on the surface of the skin.

Serums are usually coupled with a thicker night cream at night or a lighter day cream that contains a high sun protection factor, even in winter. They are fitting for combinations of skin.

Moisturisers

This has a creamy texture that takes longer to absorb and is the final thing applied after an oil or serum.

Moisturisers take a bit of rubbing and time to absorb. They can be applied day and night with a different ingredient added that accommodates appropriate skin needs.

They are most helpful to assist with winter-proofing skin against the season’s drier conditions and act as a barrier against cold air. Moisturisers are most suitable for anyone with very dry skin that isn’t problematic.