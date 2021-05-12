AKA withdraws from performaning at ‘Joburg Day’

Lerato Maimela

'He has chosen to take the necessary time off for introspection and healing' - AKA's management team.

A statement has been released by rapper Kiernan Forbes’s management, The T Effect, that the rapper will no longer be performing at the Huawei Joburg Day at the end of this month.

“The T Effect takes time to engage the public on the decision made by their artist, Kiernan AKA Forbes, to withdraw his participation at this instalment of Joburg Day, on 28 May,” it said.

The announcement followed viral videos and screenshots circulating on social media after AKA’s fiance’s friend spoke out about alleged abuse Anele suffered during their relationship.

ALSO READ: AKA saga: New videos emerge showing a tumultuous relationship

AKA’s 22-year-old fiancé fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on 11 April.

In the video evidence that Anele’s friend brought forward to the police and the public, AKA can be seen breaking down the door of the apartment the couple shared in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The statement reads: “Mr Forbes informed the team that at this time, he would like to take time out to focus on his current state of mind and out of respect for the public sentiment, as he prepares to engage on those.

“The hip hop megastar has elected to take a step back from the musical eventing space because he is currently in a space where he feels it is necessary to place a greater emphasis on looking after his physical and emotional well-being.

“Furthermore, out of respect for a current social conversation about him, in the public domain, he has chosen to take the necessary time off for introspection and healing so that he can adequately address all the pertinent issues in due course.”

The event organisers of Joburg Day responded to the statement and assured AKA and his management team that they understood and accepted the withdrawal of AKA.

We respect and understand your decision @akaworldwide. There will be no additional changes to the #HuaweiJoburgDay lineup. https://t.co/5GhsVRQein — If you love Joburg, 947 loves you❤️ (@947) May 12, 2021

“We respect and understand your decision. There will be no additional charges to the Huawei Joburg Day lineup,” they said.