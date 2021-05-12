R12,000 for 24-carat gold-wrapped steak served by Salt Bae?

Lerato Maimela

'There's nothing special about the gold add-on other than the experience, but it's the price you pay to be served by Salt Bae' -Vanessa Cole

Nusret Gokce, popularly known as Salt Bae, is set to serve up 24-carat gold steaks to customers in London’s famous diners.

Salt Bae became an internet sensations in 2017 for the viral videos that showcased his unique meat slapping and salt sprinkling techniques when preparing and serving food.

According to The Daily Mail, the Turkish celebrity chef has opened 19 restaurants across the globe which have been frequently visited by celebrities such as P Diddy, David Beckham, Conor McGregor and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Salt Bae is set to take his restaurant chain to the UK at the end of May, to serve up some of his R12,000 gold-wrapped steaks.

The Turkish butcher is not only known for the way he handles and seasons his steaks, but is also one of the sexiest chefs and butchers in the world.

Private chef and food blogger Vanessa Cole told GQ in an interview that when heading to one of Salt Bae’s restaurants, she requested she be served by the chef himself. Upon arrival Vanessa was brought a menu that only had the famous chef’s premium or gold-wrapped steaks.

It seems as though Salt Bae only makes a table appearance if his premium dishes have been ordered.

Vanessa also added in her interview with GQ that “there’s nothing special about the gold add-on other than the experience, but it’s the price you pay to be served by Salt Bae”.

Salt Bae also released a video on Instagram where he dramatically added melted cheese to a burger that consisted of gold-wrapped burger buns.