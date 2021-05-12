Twitterati weigh in on Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee saga

Twitter users come to defence of Black Coffee on spat over electricity bill with Enhle Mbale.

The Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee saga seems to never end.

After Enhle insinuated that her electricity bill wasn’t paid and they were living in the dark, the international DJ was having none of it and took to Twitter to air his side of the story.

“The children you publicly claim to be protecting are suffering because of your lifestyle. Moving forward pay your electricity bill, the kids shouldn’t go through this,” he wrote.

Twitter users couldn’t believe that Black Coffee was contributing so much to the actress and their children and questioned why she decided to include her kids in her divorce battle. She has included them in numerous videos posted on social media about her allegations and gripes against Black Coffee.

Most people are ignoring the fact that Enhle is using the kids to turn against Coffee, it’s really wrong. — $ ͪ ⷶ ͧ ᷠ_ ᷜ ͤ ꙷ ᷦ????️ (@_ShaunKeyz) May 11, 2021

Enhle brought this whole thing to social media when Coffee was mizing & happy to settle it lawfully & she got public sympathy but now Coffee is bringing his side of the story to social media and suddenly ke di “why can’t they just settle things offline ????” .. itjaaa. — Kay Mahapa’s Manager ???????? (@itsBigSexy_) May 11, 2021

Enhle gets R65K per month but still can’t pay electricity then domkop feminists still blame Black Coffee because their gender should not take responsibility for anything. pic.twitter.com/ZJftIplBqN — Mr Handsome (@Noxza_dube) May 11, 2021

Black Coffee really made Enhle Mbali reject certain roles because they had too many sex scenes. He really made her give up her career because of his insecurities and you’re tryna tell me that man couldn’t have abused her during their marriage? — moe suttle (@moe_suttle) May 11, 2021

Imagine saying R65K is small lapho your salary Ke R3000 per month — Sandi (@SandiJaftaRSA) May 11, 2021

I’m not taking sides but you’re getting R65k a month for maintainance and you cant pay for electricity ???? — Mntungwa (@Sandile_K14) May 11, 2021