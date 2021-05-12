Lifestyle
Twitterati weigh in on Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee saga

Twitter users come to defence of Black Coffee on spat over electricity bill with Enhle Mbale.

Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee. Picture: Instagram

The Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee saga seems to never end.

After Enhle insinuated that her electricity bill wasn’t paid and they were living in the dark, the international DJ was having none of it and took to Twitter to air his side of the story.

“The children you publicly claim to be protecting are suffering because of your lifestyle. Moving forward pay your electricity bill, the kids shouldn’t go through this,” he wrote.

Twitter users couldn’t believe that Black Coffee was contributing so much to the actress and their children and questioned why she decided to include her kids in her divorce battle. She has included them in numerous videos posted on social media about her allegations and gripes against Black Coffee.