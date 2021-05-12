WATCH: Bonang and Rorisang Thandekiso’s awkward meeting

Lerato Maimela

Former child star Rorisang Thandekiso had an awkward meet and greet with TV personality Bonang Matheba, but it was all staged.

A video of former child star Rorisang Thandekiso meeting and greeting television personality Bonang Matheba has surfaced and South Africa is cringing at the awkward encounter.

The video was shared on Twitter last night and has since then reached 224,000 views, 393 comments, and 1,492 quoted replies.

The video is of star Rorisang spotting Bonang in what seems to be a restaurant, approaching her and then posing with her in the video while giving off “who is this person, and what is happening” facial expressions.

Rorisang took to her personal Instagram page to post the video on her story and clarify that the awkward meet and greet was staged and the two actually do know each other.

“Why are we trending? This video was staged fam,” said the former child star.

Tweeps were definitely fooled by the video. Here is what they had to say:

But why did she even post this video ???????????????? aibo mina bengzoy delete WTF ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/fF4uCy8jDv — Gugu???? (@Gugucele_) May 11, 2021

Bonang meant it when she said that girl must eat her lunch at a restaurant. What is this? ???????????????? — Tall_Nique???? (@Nique1Tall) May 11, 2021

Isn’t this girl a celebrity as well ? Or she looks like someone else ? That’s so cringe Bonang’s face ???????????????? — A Girl After God’s Own Heart ????✨ (@I_am_Bucie) May 11, 2021

Tell me this is staged ???????? — sinaphumi (@sinaphumi) May 11, 2021

The Bloemfontein born, Vaal-raised public figure has grown to be a phenomenal actress. The musician is best known as the lead vocalist of MuzArt.

Rorisang is also a presenter, hosting the weekend breakfast show, Mzansi Insider, on SABC1 after replacing Tsholo Maseko in the fifth season in 2016.