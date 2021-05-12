South Africa’s Natasha Joubert favoured to win Miss Universe

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Natasha may make history this week if she wins beauty pageant.

Back to back wins? Is it possible that Miss Universe will go to another Miss South Africa?

That is the question many are asking in the pageant world as the long-awaited crowning of Miss Universe on Sunday, 16 May.

Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has held the crown for more than a year and a half and subsequently been the longest reigning Miss Universe due to the impact of the pandemic.

The pageant organisation took a different strategy for who would represent the country for the international pageant, choosing first runner up Natasha Joubert, rather than Miss SA 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida.

The decision looked like it might have paid off as it has been predicted that Joubert is the hot favourite. Miss SA organisation said in the statement this is according to social media polls predicting Joubert will take the title.

Natasha says she has “big shoes to fill but Zozi and Demi have inspired me and given me great advice. I will go out there and give it my all.”

Natasha thanked the country “for their fabulous support. The messages I have received mean the world to me.” Her fashion looks have been turning heads in proudly South African designs.

Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels said it had been an “incredible experience working with Natasha and seeing her growth and commitment towards becoming the best version of herself as has been evident by her participation at Miss Universe”.

The show will be hosted by Mario Lopez and Olivia Culpo and in California in the US. It will air on Monday morning South African time at 2am on 1Magic, channel 103 on DStv.

Both Tunzi and Joubert recently meet before the pageant. The hopeful says Tunzi has been a huge influence.

“In 2019, @zozitunzi stood on the Miss Universe stage and said that she wanted girls/women to see their faces reflected in her. Those words stuck with me and is one of the reasons why I entered Miss South Africa. Little did I know that I would be the next woman to represent the same country that she represented that night. I’m forever in awe and humbled by this opportunity! Zozi, just seeing you felt like home!”