‘Skin-icing’ is the affordable beauty routine that will take on your wrinkles and pimples

AFP

Why spend dozens or even hundreds of dollars on your beauty routine when a technique that is almost free can give you skin like a baby's?

Using a simple ice cube to fight both wrinkles and acne at the same time is a technique that many TikTok users have already adopted, and certain brands are starting to take notice.

If you want to give it a try, here are a few tips.

Rub an ice cube across your face to take advantage of what the cold can do… have you ever considered it? This technique, both simple and inexpensive, is starting to gain popularity around the world.

The ritual in itself is far from new — it was probably practiced by our ancestors — but it is coming to the fore thanks to social media and the brands that are deploying a plethora of products inspired by this technique.

What is skin-icing?

Skin-icing consists of rubbing an ice cube in circles on your face for a few minutes to reap the benefits of the cold. And there are many benefits, according to several experts, such as fighting acne and skin imperfections, smoother skin, boost blood circulation, limit the new appearance of wrinkles and reduce undereye bags.

Cold is known to reduce inflammation in case of a sprain, so why not use the same principle to reduce puffiness?

Social media platforms, particularly TikTok, have attracted hundreds of videos in the past few weeks dedicated to this treatment.

Short clips on the subject posted by influencers have received hundreds of thousands of likes, showing how Millennials are embracing this trend. Many online challenges have also emerged to show the “spectacular” results of this method after a week or a 30-day treatment.

The many benefits of the cold

Is anyone surprised by this method? We’ve known the benefits of ice treatments on skin, and more generally health, for years. Many brands sell masks meant to be stored in the fridge to reduce undereye puffiness and decrease dark circles, while some brands even encourage you to store a multitude of their products in your fridge to increase their effectiveness.

Cosmetic brands have started to launch products that mimic the effects of an ice cube. These include creamy face masks and icy rollers to be kept in your fridge or freezer.

And countless new products tapping that icy trend continue to be launched Cryotherapies (treatments applying very cold temperatures to localized areas) have been used by beauty salons and fitness centers around the world for years. It’s even a staple of Korean beauty routines.

Athletes know the benefits of the cold on muscular recovery after a race or competition.

In Nordic countries, ice cold baths are part of the culture even for the young, and in Iceland and Finland, in particular, winter swimming is seen as providing a boost to one’s system.