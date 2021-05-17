Q&A: Get to know Brendon Daniels on ‘I am ALL GIRLS’

Lerato Maimela

'I have worked with Donovan before, and Erica and Hlubi. It was a safe space on set. I knew I was in safe hands' - Brendon Daniels

In the film “I am ALL GIRLS” starring Brendon Daniels, Masasa Mbangeni, Mothusi Magano and Erica Wessels, a relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

The Citizen had the opportunity to speak to Brendon Daniels about the film and his role as the investigating officer, Samuel Arendse.

Q. While making the film did you receive any push back from the industry or the community?

(Director, Donovan Marsh:) It’s obviously super sensitive stuff. People are worried you’re going to exploit their stories, or in some way not do justice to it. We did our research and the world is just very dark. There is a little push back as it is tough to please all parties. This is why this movie is so difficult, because you don’t want to exploit the subject matter, but you do want to raise awareness.

Q. How did you prepare yourself mentally and emotionally for the role?

I have worked with Donovan before, and Erica, and Hlubi. It was a safe space on set. I knew I was in safe hands. A lot was taken from the fact that this movie was based on a sensitive topic, so I think we a tried to look for the necessary sensitivity. There was a lot of discovery as well. You discover a lot of stuff on the floor on the door.

Q. Why did you want to be involved in this production?

I think it’s an important narrative that needs to be driven forward.

Q. What do you love about your character?

I love the fact that I can play the good guy for the first time in this film. Something that my mother can be proud of.

Q. What do you hate about your character?

It is a dangerous thing when you start judging your character.

Q. If you could play any other character in this movie, who would it be?

I would like to play the unseen heroes. The rugby coach, because I don’t think the heroes are the ones who do the massive stuff. It cuts across all cultures and I know of good people in the community who are the unseen heroes and those are the kind of people who we need stories about. I would like for the spotlight to be put on the good people.

Q. What was challenging about bringing the script of this movie to life?

I suppose it was playing for the truth. I would even go as far as saying that even though we try to keep it a little in between lighthearted, there was a sense of staying focused, and it was that fine balance that we had to maintain. Luckily for me my character doesn’t say much, so hopefully there’s a little but of mystery behind the character. It was difficult not to be Brendon Daniels all the time, because I love having my coffee and cigarettes and chatting all the time.

Q. Besides filming this movie, what else have you been working on?

I was fortunate enough to be on the stage recently. It was great just to be in a theatre process for a few weeks. Hopefully theatre is now going to happen more frequently. I could even see the audience having withdrawal because they haven’t been to the theatre in the past year.