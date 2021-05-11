REVIEW: ‘The Black Girl’s Guide To Corporate South Africa’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Author Lindelwa Skenjana's book tackles many issues black women go through in the workspace.

It is funny and in some cases quite telling how people go through similar experiences whether it be traumatic, childhood memories or experiences in adulthood.

In the corporate environment, this is no different. In a space that lacks black voices at the management or executive level, especially positions held by black women, one author has decided to document her lived experiences at a few big corporate companies

The Black Girl’s Guide to Corporate South Africa by Lindelwa Skenjana is a chronological memoir that includes the insights of black women at various stages of their career as they navigate the pitfalls of the corporate world.

Skenjana like many black women entering the workforce after they graduate from university is bright-eyed, eager to learn and make an impact in the working world. This goal is especially directed at an organisation they are hired in if they are lucky to get a job. The author journals a story that many youths in this country go through, the struggle of finding employment as a graduate and when you do, the high and lows that the corporate world brings.

The guide helps black women, something Skenjana wished she knew before going into the corporate environment. In the book, she gives other women of colour their sides of the story to tell as well. Quoting famed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: “The ‘single’ story creates stereotypes. And the problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete.”

Skenjana says this was very deliberate and wondered why a book on this subject isn’t documented.

“Every story is different to my voice, it was to advance and progress humanness. I strongly believe in mentorship, I love people and having conversations with other women.”

She adds if you don’t have a book that tackles “brown skin matters, who is better equipped to write than the very brown skin girl”.

An author who is passionate about technology and African women development, had numerous engagements with other women and noticed certain themes that kept coming up. One of those is the perceived allies of other black women, particularly older black women. But, unfortunately, in some realities this is not the case in corporate SA.

Skenjana provides some solutions to these issues, such as how managers can lead a group of people and different approaches needed to allow people to shine in their strengths. Black leaders with a better understanding or introspective of how to manage situations and employees. Including the topic of black men and their privileges, the platform they have in the workspace and the interesting dynamics they use with that power.

Now a new mother, Skenjana is looking at writing fiction but hopes the success of Black Girls Guide continues to be a conversation starter on black women’s economic participation as well as their mental health in a space they nowhere near enough represented.

It would be unfair to place pressure on Skenjana to solve these issues but the insight is necessary as people can reflect on how they can individually change their behaviours.

The Black Girl’s Guide To Corporate South Africa is available nationwide in mainstream book stores.