Minnie Dlamini-Jones shows her baby’s face and he’s adorable!

Karabo Mokoena

Since his birth the Dlamini-Jones family have not shown fans their son's face, until now.

Mother’s Day was a big one for model, actress and TV host Minnie Dlamini-Jones. It was her first Mother’s Day since the birth of her son, Netha Makhosini Jones. Minnie first announced the birth of her son with a picture showing Netha’s cute fingers.

Now she celebrated Mother’s Day with a front-facing picture of a happy mom and baby.

The joyful picture of Minnie’s Mother’s Day breakfast on a balcony will make your day.

She enjoys a good laugh and a bottle of champagne as Netha looks as elated to be in her presence.

This is the first time Minnie has shown her son’s face and even this picture stayed online for less than 24 hours as it was shared on her stories. She occasionally shares pictures of her son, but all of them are with his back turned to the camera.

ALSO SEE: Cassper Nyovest’s sweet Mother’s Day message to Thobeka

Online, Minnie celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing pictures from a shoot with songstress and Idols judge Unathi Nkayi. “I am a product of the women around me,” Minnie says as she pays gratitude to Unathi for supporting her through many phases of her life, including motherhood.

Unathi shared the same photos, welcoming Minnie to motherhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini)

Sharing Netha’s face for the first time was, to her, a perfect way to make the day extra special, especially for her audience. The last picture she posted of Netha showed glimpses of his face and some of her followers admitted to zooming in to see it better.

So this was a true treat for them, seeing a happy six-month-old Netha living the good life with his mother.